Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on the Importance of Client Management

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, April 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, the leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce Development Company, has announced its upcoming action-packed and interactive webinar titled “Transform Your Approach To Client Management.”This webinar will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 3 PM GMT and users can reserve their seats by visiting the Cloud Analogy website’s webinar page. This free webinar will be presented by Somya Tyagi (Chief Innovation & Process Officer at Cloud Analogy) and Abha Dubey (Lead Consultant at Cloud Analogy).The two top industry experts will share their perspectives on the current state and future development of customer experience strategies and technologies. This webinar will also cover the latest news, trends, and predictions regarding many important aspects of creating profitable customer experiences.Join this webinar to learn about:How to leverage your existing customers for growth and reduce renewal risk?.Identify white space for cross-selling and upsell opportunities.How to bring win rate improvement in existing accounts?Innovative ways to analyze the size of opportunities for new and existing accounts.How to cut the sales cycle, improve the deal size, and enhance customer loyalty.Accurately measure revenue targets and pipeline goals.In this webinar, the certified experts at Cloud Analogy will show you how to cut the sales cycle, improve the deal size, and enhance customer loyalty. They will also guide you on the best ways to handle client relationship management in the right way.Join experts from Cloud Analogy to learn how to stimulate improvements in your client management process to increase your win rates and revenue.Registration for the "Transform Your Approach To Client Management" webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and to register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.About Somya TyagiSomya Tyagi is a Scrum Master of repute who has successfully delivered hundreds of CRM projects in the last few years. She is a Scrum Product Owner and Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. Somya is always open to assist other teams in understanding project requirements so that collaboration can happen in the best possible ways in an environment conducive for the business.About Abha DubeyAbha Dubey is a highly experienced Full Stack Developer who specializes in designing and developing web applications with JavaScript-based technologies. Being a Lead Consultant at Cloud Analogy, she is highly proficient in dealing with functionalities related to Sales, Service, Marketing, and Community Clouds. With more than five years of expertise in Salesforce Development and Design, she has a good understanding of the CRM software and its processes.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

