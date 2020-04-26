Boosting Creative Teams' Productivity on Adobe Workflows with the New MAM4PRO for Digital Media Production

Press Releases MOG Technologies Press Release

MOG Technologies, a worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for broadcasters and professional media, announces today a new turnkey integration of MAM4PRO software for Adobe® video editing tools, including Adobe Premiere® Pro, Adobe Audition® and Adobe After Effects®.

Media professionals face an extremely demanding market with the rise of new technologies, systems, platforms, and devices. Getting content ready with the maximum quality and on short deadlines is a must-have capability. With that in mind, MOG addresses media challenges by making ingest, transcoding, scheduling, and related operations easier and faster, with a fully virtualized cloud production system that can be deployed on a public, hybrid, or private cloud.



The result is a centralized and cost-effective end-to-end solution, with tools that cover each step in the production process.



"MOG is proud to, year after year, provide new developments and improvements for Adobe ecosystems," says Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO at MOG, and with MAM4PRO, editors can now execute all their media operations on-the-fly, and directly import it to Adobe Premiere Pro for editing. MOG can help Adobe users decrease their production time, save on costs, and optimize their creative teams’ productivity.”



