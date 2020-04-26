RE/MAX Names Top Producers in Florida

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, April 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RE/MAX Alliance Group, which once again was ranked the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to announce its associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in Florida. Here are the top Florida producers based on combined residential and commercial sales in 2019.Among individual agents, Stan Rutstein of the Bradenton office ranked #14, Ryan Carson of the Siesta Key ranked #19, Ann Marie Vaughan of the Riverview office ranked #37, Carey Beychok of the Sarasota office ranked #46 and Cindy Quinn of the Holmes Beach office ranked #49.Among teams, the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #11, the Jason McIntosh Team in the South Tampa office ranked #25, the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #28, the Stiver Firth International Team in the Englewood office ranked #37, the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #43, Team Richard Capps in the Bradenton office ranked #44, and the Kathy Damewood Team in the Englewood office ranked #45.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

