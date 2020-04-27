Free Management Advisory Services by vPlus. for Startups and SMEs to Fight Against COVID-19

Nationwide lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19 have made hard to survive for the startups and SMEs. To help these startups and SMEs, vPlus., a New Delhi based Advisory firm, came forward and offers its services for free of c,st. vPlus. services include virtual CFO, virtual CMO, management consultancy and regulatory compliance services.

New Delhi, India, April 27, 2020 --(



Govt of India and other agencies have launched several relief schemes and provided several relaxations to these startups and SMEs. These schemes and relaxations are not on autopilot mode i.e. that businesses have to apply to the agencies to get benefit from the schemes.



vPlus. being experts in the management advisory offers free services to let the startups and SMEs avail the maximum benefits from these schemes.



Abhay Jaiswal, Consultant at vPlus. said that “Indian Businesses are witnessing a very tough situation, if the benefit of relief packages does not receive by them then survival of Indian SMEs will not possible.”



“Although the Indian Govt has launched several relief packages, but those are not autopilot mode business have to apply to get benefits. At vPlus. help the startups and SMEs to do so,” he added.



To get these services, the business has to schedule a virtual appointment with a team of vPlus. through their website www.vPlus.co.in. Team vPlus. will assist the business through remote support.



vPlus. is a New Delhi based Management Advisory firm being founded by a group of professionals to make a #VALUEADDITION in the Indian Business Culture. They offer a wide range of services in the domain of Management Consultancy, Digital Marketing, Web Development, Regulatory Compliances, IPR Management and Brand Developments. New Delhi, India, April 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Government of India has imposed the nationwide lockdown since 24th of March 2020, due to which all economic activities except for essential one have been stopped until further notice. Owning to this, startups and SMEs are in a situation with inventory in hand and high fixed cost (Employees’ Salaries, Rentals, payment to suppliers, Fixed Overheads etc.) but with zero cash inflows.Govt of India and other agencies have launched several relief schemes and provided several relaxations to these startups and SMEs. These schemes and relaxations are not on autopilot mode i.e. that businesses have to apply to the agencies to get benefit from the schemes.vPlus. being experts in the management advisory offers free services to let the startups and SMEs avail the maximum benefits from these schemes.Abhay Jaiswal, Consultant at vPlus. said that “Indian Businesses are witnessing a very tough situation, if the benefit of relief packages does not receive by them then survival of Indian SMEs will not possible.”“Although the Indian Govt has launched several relief packages, but those are not autopilot mode business have to apply to get benefits. At vPlus. help the startups and SMEs to do so,” he added.To get these services, the business has to schedule a virtual appointment with a team of vPlus. through their website www.vPlus.co.in. Team vPlus. will assist the business through remote support.vPlus. is a New Delhi based Management Advisory firm being founded by a group of professionals to make a #VALUEADDITION in the Indian Business Culture. They offer a wide range of services in the domain of Management Consultancy, Digital Marketing, Web Development, Regulatory Compliances, IPR Management and Brand Developments.