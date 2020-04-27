SSI Developed Mobile App for Vehicle Inspection Assistance Platform with Its US - Based Client

Press Releases Smart Sight Innovations Press Release

Thane-based Smart Sight Innovations has developed a platform that saves inspection time and helps in complying with vehicle maintenance schedules.

Smart Sight Innovation's developed an android-based mobile app for an American client based Platform company. in a joint venture with the firm's American client consists of mobile and web-based applications. The client is into AI, IoT, and Blockchain-based platforms. The app offers drivers relief from the burden of paperwork related to maintenance and inspection.

"Supervisors created a workflow for ensuring car technicians complete the necessary repairs and inspections during the procedure. The framework analyzes inspection data fed by the technician, and stores it using Blockchain. Automobile mechanics using the app can submit repair work details, including photos for spares, and comments after the inspection of the vehicle. Besides saving a lot of paperwork, the procedure also saves time as the data entry work gets automated. Technicians can send instant notifications to drivers and car owners in case the vehicle fails one of the inspection criteria. The software can be programmed for sending alerts to the drivers for scheduled inspections, maintenance activities. As inspection reports are available digitally, vehicle drivers can produce them as and when demanded by law enforcement agencies. Engineers from SSI worked on the android app, as well as the platform website's frontend. The backend uses HyperLedgerblockchain technology, while the native android app was developed with Android Studio & Java. Other aspects of the website were taken care of by the client's team of experts. The data is saved in formats that comply with various state and federal regulations," said the associate from Smart Sight Innovations during his teleconference with media persons. The company has not declared the client's name due to the non-disclosure agreement.

Put simply; the application helps in creating a summary for the issues faced by vehicle, notifying supervisors, taking photos of the parts, and providing detailed reports to the car owner. Fully finished inspection forms remain available in the digital lockers. All the procedures that took hours for completion until the last decade can be completed within minutes.

As per experts, the downtime can be the best window for testing and implementing new software solutions. If anyone is looking for a website development company with experience in developing IoT, Blockchain, or AI-based mobile and web apps, one should consider discussing the requirements with engineers from SSI. Besides providing advanced web development services, the firm also develops iOS, Android apps.

