Press Releases MarshmallowMBA Press Release

Receive press releases from MarshmallowMBA: By Email RSS Feeds: MarshmallowMBA Donates Care Packages to First Responders

More than 25,000 marshmallows were donated by MarshmallowMBA as part of first responder care packages distributed across the mid-Atlantic region in April 2020.

Red Lion, PA, April 28, 2020 --(



With help from members of the Buy Local Coalition in York County (PA), including Frank’s Granite, Amanda & Furiends, and Belmont Bean as well as Sisters Sweet Shoppe in Sea Isle City, NJ and The Falls Church Anglican in Falls Church, VA, MarshmallowMBA provided more than 25 cases of their best-selling Fire Toasted Vanilla and Honey Vanilla marshmallows to local fire companies, police departments, EMTs, emergency department workers, ICU staff, private ambulance companies and dialysis centers throughout the region. Donations also were made to pop-up food pantries.



“Because many of our wholesale customers delayed product deliveries due to state government 'stay at home' guidance, we found ourselves with a surplus of marshmallows,” Amy Hughes, co-owner of MarshmallowMBA shared. “Rather than have them go to waste, it made sense to reach out and offer ‘in-kind’ donations and make the day a little sweeter for people who are on the front lines or struggling right now. Paying it forward and being good steward of our resources is important to us every day and this is our way of giving back to communities who have given us so much.”



MarshmallowMBA is a woman-owned and operated confectionery manufacturer handcrafting marshmallow-based products in Red Lion, PA for retail and wholesale customers across the United States. Their limited-ingredient gourmet marshmallows are gluten-free, fat-free, egg-free and dairy-free but not fun-free and #anythingbutvanilla. MarshmallowMBA is a proud member of the York County Buy Local Coalition, York County Economic Alliance, Retail Confectioners Association of Philadelphia and Retail Confectioners International. Tag/Follow on social media @MarshmallowMBA.



For more information, please contact Amy Trout Hughes at 717-739-6622 or marshmallowmba@gmail.com. Red Lion, PA, April 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MarshmallowMBA is committed to being a good community partner as part of its corporate mission. As part of its dedication to corporate social responsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company donated and distributed more than 25,000 marshmallows to first responders in Pennsylvania and the greater mid-Atlantic region including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC.With help from members of the Buy Local Coalition in York County (PA), including Frank’s Granite, Amanda & Furiends, and Belmont Bean as well as Sisters Sweet Shoppe in Sea Isle City, NJ and The Falls Church Anglican in Falls Church, VA, MarshmallowMBA provided more than 25 cases of their best-selling Fire Toasted Vanilla and Honey Vanilla marshmallows to local fire companies, police departments, EMTs, emergency department workers, ICU staff, private ambulance companies and dialysis centers throughout the region. Donations also were made to pop-up food pantries.“Because many of our wholesale customers delayed product deliveries due to state government 'stay at home' guidance, we found ourselves with a surplus of marshmallows,” Amy Hughes, co-owner of MarshmallowMBA shared. “Rather than have them go to waste, it made sense to reach out and offer ‘in-kind’ donations and make the day a little sweeter for people who are on the front lines or struggling right now. Paying it forward and being good steward of our resources is important to us every day and this is our way of giving back to communities who have given us so much.”MarshmallowMBA is a woman-owned and operated confectionery manufacturer handcrafting marshmallow-based products in Red Lion, PA for retail and wholesale customers across the United States. Their limited-ingredient gourmet marshmallows are gluten-free, fat-free, egg-free and dairy-free but not fun-free and #anythingbutvanilla. MarshmallowMBA is a proud member of the York County Buy Local Coalition, York County Economic Alliance, Retail Confectioners Association of Philadelphia and Retail Confectioners International. Tag/Follow on social media @MarshmallowMBA.For more information, please contact Amy Trout Hughes at 717-739-6622 or marshmallowmba@gmail.com. Contact Information MarshmallowMBA

Amy Trout Hughes

717-739-6622



https://marshmallowmba.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MarshmallowMBA