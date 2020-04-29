Top-Level Industry Professionals to Speak at Pain Therapeutics Conference in 2 Weeks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Key high profile industry experts to speak at 20th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference on May 11 and 12 – Virtual Conference – Online Access Only.

The two-day event will feature a variety of key top-level industry professionals from the pain and analgesic pharmaceutical industry to meet and discuss all areas of pain therapeutics, such as pain treatment highlighting clinical success to date as well as evaluating the potential of drug candidates in the pipelines of the top pharmaceutical organisations.



For those interested in attending, registration is available at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5



Pain Therapeutics will highlight key themes led by top pharmaceutical companies include:



Theme: Pain Research Essentials

Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer and SVP R&D, Collegium Pharma on "Rethink pain research by exploring novel biomarkers, sex differences in nociception, pain clinical trial design and novel targets" covering:



- Evaluating the role of biomarkers in pain research

- Identifying biomarkers – where are we now?

- Establishing biomarkers in patient populations

- Highlighting the importance of biomarker discovery and its contribution to early stage studies on pain



Theme: Analgesic Drug Development

Zahid Ali, Head Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Medicine, Mundipharma Research Limited on "Bridging the translational gap in analgesic drug development" covering:

- What have we learnt from over 20 years of concerted analgesic drug development?

- The integration of clinical, non-clinical and disease area knowledge for more effective decision making

- The impact of new technologies on translational approaches in analgesic drug development

- One size does not fit all- developing more targeted and effective analgesics



Theme: Novel Discoveries in Pain Therapy

Paul Ratcliffe, Vice President, Setup Innovation Hubs R&D, Grunenthal Group on "Emphasising Disease Understanding to deliver effective pain treatments. Exploring NOP receptor pharmacology as an exciting opportunity to treat neuronal hypersensitivity driven pain disorders" covering:



- Grunenthal’s approach to tackle the underlying pathophysiologies of pain

- Targeting the nociception/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) receptor; a journey navigating between the pre-clinic and clinical environment



Theme: The Opioid Crisis and Non-Opioid Alternatives

James Campbell, Chief Scientific Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics Corp on "Evaluation of the Selective Cannabinoid 2 Receptor Agonist CNTX-6016 for the Treatment of Neurophatic pain" covering:



- Introducing CB2 receptors as targets and their implication in pain

- Presenting recent result from clinical trials of CNTX-6016

- Implications for treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, such as diabetic neuropathic pain and chemotherapy induced neuropathy



This conference is CPD Accredited.



The updated programme and speaker line-up can be seen at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Pain Therapeutics 2020

Conference: May 11-12, 2020

Remote Access Only

www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5

#SMiPain



About SMi Group:

