Cocoonfxmedia Ltd. Launches Its New Brand CocoonFMS

The new product has been developed for Freight Forwarders and Logistics Providers to provide an easy to use track & trace system that integrates with any existing operational system.

Lichfield, United Kingdom, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Staffordshire based Cocoonfxmedia Ltd., a digital marketing company, has launched a brand new product to the Logistics market with a state-of-the-art system freight management system - CocoonFMS.

The new product has been developed for Freight Forwarders and Logistics Providers to provide an easy-to-use track & trace system that integrates with any existing operational system.

CocoonFMS is an online platform which can be accessed through any internet browser - and allows clients to find important information about their shipments in an easy to use layout.

CocoonFMS is packed with useful functionality giving complete visibility and management of your shipments at the tip of your fingers. With each part of the supply chain broken down into easy to view screens which that also allows you to download reports instantly, view your shipments, book your deliveries, see how much C02 each shipment has emitted and upload/download key documentation such as C88 and sales invoices. You can even contact your account manager via a messaging system.

The reporting suite allows users to download reports such as Average Transit times port to door, C02 Emission reporting and Container Utilisation, data quality reports and a lot more.

James Blackman, managing partner at Cocoonfxmedia said, "The system stands out because it's been truly designed for the user. Using my experience from working within logistics we we're able to bridge the gap between business processes and the design / development team. This has resulted in a product that is now ahead of the pack and is built in such a way that we can remain agile to customer requirements.

"We have already seen the impact of the system with our clients, either winning new business or improving the quality of data to their clients as well as saving time for operations.

"Clients have said it light years ahead of other systems, another client said it's like an existing system on steroids. I am really proud of what our team has developed and what we have planned for the brand is going to make us a leading software provider in the logistics industry."

For more information on CocoonFMS and to request a demonstration, please do get in contact at 01543 223074 or email info@cocoonfxmedia.co.uk

