Aerospace & Defense Review Names Parts Life, Inc. as Top Defense Manufacturing Consulting/Service Company of 2020

Parts Life, Inc. is proud to be one of Aerospace & Defense Review Magazine's top 10 Defense Manufacturing Consulting/Service Companies of 2020. Recognized for their innovative and timely solutions in DMSMS and obsolescence management, Parts Life, Inc. is honored to be recognized within their industry.

"We will continue to invest in areas where we see that our customers need us to invest, so that we can continue to support our customers, the warfighter and the U.S. Taxpayer." - Sam Thevanayagam, CEO.



About Parts Life, Inc.: Parts Life, Inc. is an alternate source supplier and manufacturer for replacement military asset parts affected by obsolescence and DMSMS issues. PLI's services address the strategic gap that exists between new military systems being introduced and the necessity of continued support of aging existing systems. Unique solutions, such as ROPE (Rapid Obsolescence Planing & Execution) and 5R (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Re-certify, Replicate) offer innovative customized solutions to address difficult part replacements. PLI is proud to support the military by serving the warfighter and US Taxpayer. Learn more at www.partslifeinc.com.

Alicia Barrett

856-786-8675



partslifeinc.com



