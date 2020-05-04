PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Parts Life, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Parts Life, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Aerospace & Defense Review Names Parts Life, Inc. as Top Defense Manufacturing Consulting/Service Company of 2020


Parts Life, Inc. is proud to be one of Aerospace & Defense Review Magazine's top 10 Defense Manufacturing Consulting/Service Companies of 2020. Recognized for their innovative and timely solutions in DMSMS and obsolescence management, Parts Life, Inc. is honored to be recognized within their industry.

Moorestown, NJ, May 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. is proud to be one of Aerospace & Defense Review Magazine's top 10 Defense Manufacturing Consulting/Service Companies of 2020! Recognized for our innovative and timely solutions in DMSMS and obsolescence management, Parts Life, Inc. is honored to be recognized in the Aerospace and Defense industry as a leader in DMSMS and Obsolescence solutions.

"We will continue to invest in areas where we see that our customers need us to invest, so that we can continue to support our customers, the warfighter and the U.S. Taxpayer." - Sam Thevanayagam, CEO.

About Parts Life, Inc.: Parts Life, Inc. is an alternate source supplier and manufacturer for replacement military asset parts affected by obsolescence and DMSMS issues. PLI's services address the strategic gap that exists between new military systems being introduced and the necessity of continued support of aging existing systems. Unique solutions, such as ROPE (Rapid Obsolescence Planing & Execution) and 5R (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Re-certify, Replicate) offer innovative customized solutions to address difficult part replacements. PLI is proud to support the military by serving the warfighter and US Taxpayer. Learn more at www.partslifeinc.com.
Contact Information
Parts Life, Inc.
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
Contact
partslifeinc.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Parts Life, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help