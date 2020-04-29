Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saint Louis Closet Co. Continues Charity, Despite COVID-19

Maplewood, MO, April 29, 2020 --(



“Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis is thrilled to partner with another local organization, Saint Louis Closet Co., throughout May,” said Harper Zielonko, director of resource development at Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis. “It is through local partnerships like this that Habitat is able to continue providing opportunities for homeownership to the hardworking families in our program. Together we can continue building hope, building homes, and building communities here in the Greater St. Louis region.”



Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., understands how important nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis are to the surrounding community.



“We’re making a strong effort to continue giving back to the organizations who can’t afford to lose their funding right now,” said Williams. “Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis receives over 5,000 calls a year from people interested in homeownership. It’s crucial for them to receive local donations so that they can build locally.”



This nonprofit builds safe, affordable housing for first-time homebuyers who are currently living in substandard housing conditions. Statistics show that more than half of all St. Louis rental units are occupied by people who pay more than 30% of their income toward rent. Often they may live in overcrowded, unhealthy, and dangerous conditions.



In 2020, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis will have 17 homes under construction in two St. Louis neighborhoods, providing direct housing to more than 60 people. They are also planning a total of seven two-story homes in The Gate District, a community near Saint Louis University.



For more information about Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, please visit www.habitatstl.org.



Additionally, Saint Louis Closet Co. is ensuring the well-being of their customers and employees by offering virtual consultations. Call them at 314-781-9000 for more information or book a consultation online.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Maplewood, MO, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Following a brief delay due to COVID-19 restrictions, Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing the continuation of Closets for a Cause – their local giveback effort. At the end of May, a percentage of gross sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis. All funds raised will go to the nonprofit’s mission support which directly builds Habitat houses.“Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis is thrilled to partner with another local organization, Saint Louis Closet Co., throughout May,” said Harper Zielonko, director of resource development at Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis. “It is through local partnerships like this that Habitat is able to continue providing opportunities for homeownership to the hardworking families in our program. Together we can continue building hope, building homes, and building communities here in the Greater St. Louis region.”Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., understands how important nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis are to the surrounding community.“We’re making a strong effort to continue giving back to the organizations who can’t afford to lose their funding right now,” said Williams. “Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis receives over 5,000 calls a year from people interested in homeownership. It’s crucial for them to receive local donations so that they can build locally.”This nonprofit builds safe, affordable housing for first-time homebuyers who are currently living in substandard housing conditions. Statistics show that more than half of all St. Louis rental units are occupied by people who pay more than 30% of their income toward rent. Often they may live in overcrowded, unhealthy, and dangerous conditions.In 2020, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis will have 17 homes under construction in two St. Louis neighborhoods, providing direct housing to more than 60 people. They are also planning a total of seven two-story homes in The Gate District, a community near Saint Louis University.For more information about Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, please visit www.habitatstl.org.Additionally, Saint Louis Closet Co. is ensuring the well-being of their customers and employees by offering virtual consultations. Call them at 314-781-9000 for more information or book a consultation online.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.