Apellix™ Now Piloting Drone-Based UT Inspections

Apellix is now identifying pilot projects for ultrasonic wall thickness (UT) inspections of above-ground storage and terminal tanks.

Jacksonville, FL, April 29, 2020



Using semi-autonomous drones, Apellix performs UT wall thickness measurements on tanks as high as 60 meters. The system can measure up to 100 locations per hour, reporting real-time results to the engineer who is safely on the ground. All test data, as well as test location, environmental data and video confirmation is timestamped and stored on the onboard computer for easy download to Excel™ or your customer reporting software.



The Apellix systems use the DeFelsko PosiTector UTG M gauge with single element 5 MHz contact transducer. If you are interested in evaluating the system, please visit the Apellix website www.Apellix.com or contact Apellix at info@apellix.com or +1-904-647-4511.



About Apellix

