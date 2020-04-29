Press Releases Brenda Waugh Press Release

Receive press releases from Brenda Waugh: By Email RSS Feeds: Attorney and Mediator Offers Free Consultations to Assist Financially Strapped Clients

Leesburg, VA, April 29, 2020 --(



With the increasing legal questions created by the COVID-19 crisis, Brenda decided that residents of neighboring counties in Virginia and West Virginia would benefit from a free online opportunity to meet with a lawyer.



To schedule a free online meeting, clients may visit her website at brendawaugh.com, select a time that works into their schedule, and plan their meeting. The office provides login information before the appointment.



Brenda intends to continue the service over the next several months, as the need for legal and mediation services has expanded, while many clients are experiencing financial difficulties. Brenda offers mediation services in cases involving small business, landlord-tenant disputes, homeowner associations, insurance disputes, child custody, and divorce and elder mediations. She provides legal services in matters involving insurance disputes, accidents, crime victims, and civil cases. Brenda has also developed several means of providing lower-cost legal services to clients, including a sliding fee scale, unbundled legal services, and pro bono services. Additionally, cases involving accidents and insurance companies do not usually require payment for legal services until the matter is successfully resolved.



Brenda has physical offices located in Leesburg, Virginia, Charles Town, West Virginia, and Washington DC. Her offices continue to be fully operational using virtual technology during the Covid-19 crisis. Call or email her today to schedule a free meeting. Leesburg, VA, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Attorney and mediator Brenda Waugh has expanded her online offerings by including free online consultations. Previously, she offered free informational webinars and conducted mediation via video.With the increasing legal questions created by the COVID-19 crisis, Brenda decided that residents of neighboring counties in Virginia and West Virginia would benefit from a free online opportunity to meet with a lawyer.To schedule a free online meeting, clients may visit her website at brendawaugh.com, select a time that works into their schedule, and plan their meeting. The office provides login information before the appointment.Brenda intends to continue the service over the next several months, as the need for legal and mediation services has expanded, while many clients are experiencing financial difficulties. Brenda offers mediation services in cases involving small business, landlord-tenant disputes, homeowner associations, insurance disputes, child custody, and divorce and elder mediations. She provides legal services in matters involving insurance disputes, accidents, crime victims, and civil cases. Brenda has also developed several means of providing lower-cost legal services to clients, including a sliding fee scale, unbundled legal services, and pro bono services. Additionally, cases involving accidents and insurance companies do not usually require payment for legal services until the matter is successfully resolved.Brenda has physical offices located in Leesburg, Virginia, Charles Town, West Virginia, and Washington DC. Her offices continue to be fully operational using virtual technology during the Covid-19 crisis. Call or email her today to schedule a free meeting. Contact Information Waugh Law & Mediation

Brenda Waugh

304-728-3660



brendawaugh.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brenda Waugh