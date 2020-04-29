Psychological Associates Hosts Free Crisis Leadership Webinar

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Webinar space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. St. Louis, MO, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, will host its “Leading in Crisis” webinar on Thurs., May 7 at 2 p.m. The panel will feature business advisor and author Joseph Castellano, retail innovator Maxine Clark, and retail expert William McNamara. The live, web-based video conference is free and open to the public.Castellano is a business advisor serving privately-held companies and a career coach for executives and students. A published author, he spent 26 years as an executive at Anheuser-Busch including as VP and Chief Information Officer.Clark, who is President and CEO of Clark-Fox Foundation, will share her story about the creation of Build-A-Bear workshops. She also will discuss how she is maximizing the human and financial capital of St. Louis’ social initiatives and institutions via the Delmar Divine.McNamara has more than 30 years of retail experience with two prominent department stores, Macy’s/Federated and The May Department Stores Company. He has broad experience in large retail chain management including merchandising and product development. McNamara retired and currently serves on the Burlington stores board of directors.Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo.Webinar space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. Contact Information Psychological Associates

