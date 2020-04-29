Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Six New Retail Cleaning Kits

Press Releases Super Brush LLC Press Release

Springfield, MA, April 29, 2020 --(



Swab-its has created six unique cleaning kits that cover a wide-range of industries. The new cleaning kits include Auto Interior Detailing, Household Utility, Cosmetic Precision Applicators, Craft & Hobby, Printer Cleaning, and Pet Care. Each kit includes 24 premium quality foam swabs for $9.99.



“Swab-its brand foam swabs replace old outdated cotton swabs,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and while conceptually simple, they become the tools of choice for all kinds of tasks.”



Swab-its new retail cleaning kits are available today at swab-its and amazon for an MSRP of $9.99, which includes 24-cleaning swabs.



Super Brush additionally provides Swab-its brand-new cleaning kits in case quantities to all retail outfits. Swab-its products offer a generous margin, repeat buys and a superior user experience.



About Super Brush and Swab-its:



Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.



Michael Lecrenski

413-543-1442



www.superbrush.com

mlecrenski@superbrush.com



