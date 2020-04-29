Average Age for Strokes Drops Reports Critical Illness Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

"Nearly 800,000 Americans will have a stroke in 2020, that's one every 40 seconds," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization just completed posting their 2020 data for cancer, heart attacks and stroke.



"The risk of having a stroke increases with age," Slome reported to a group of leading insurance professionals. "The incidence doubles with each decade after the age of 45 years," he added. "Over 70% of all strokes occur above the age of 65."



While much of the data shared by the Association has remained relatively consistent over recent years, Slome points out one significant new finding. "A major study by Public Health English found that the average age for a woman suffering a stroke has dropped from 75 to 73," Slome shares. "For men it has dropped from 71 to 68."



The information is important for two reasons Slome advised the professionals. "First, it highlights the importance of critical illness insurance planning at earlier ages, in your 40s and 50s," he explained. "And secondly, those having strokes at younger ages are far more likely to survive."



The Association works to educate Americans about the consequences associated with surviving critical illnesses such as cancer and strokes. "The great news is that you are very likely to survive for one or more years," Slome explains. "The sad news is that surviving often comes with a huge financial loss to the individual and their family. There are both expenses not covered by health insurance and of course the time taken off work for treatments and recovery."



To access the stroke and critical illness insurance information, visit the Association's recently relaunched website. "All planning begins with information and our goal is to gather and make available the most relevant information that can convey to consumers the importance of taking action," he adds.



Jesse Slome

