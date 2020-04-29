T-REX Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Standards Compliance for the Fourth Year in a Row

Press Releases T-REX Press Release

With today’s focus on cybersecurity and confidentiality, T-REX is pleased to share it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, now for four years in a row.

New York, NY, April 29, 2020 --



The security attestation engagement report, conducted by a Big Four auditor, certifies that T-REX’s information security practices, policies, and procedures are officially approved to meet the SOC 2 trust principles criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Principles.



“Information security is of the utmost importance at T-REX,” said CEO Benjamin Cohen. “Our continued investment in subject matter expertise and technology reflects our commitment to protecting clients’ data. As T-REX’s solutions suite expands to serve a growing user base of global capital markets professionals, the company will continue to participate in an annual review to provide assurance of SOC 2 compliance.”



T-REX CTO Arad Shaiber commented, “Completing these audits ensures we have sufficient controls and safeguards in place for hosting and processing client data. With our SOC compliance, clients can go about business as usual confidently knowing that T-REX has been architected to handle the data privacy concerns of the largest enterprises in some of the most stringently regulated industries.”



By achieving SOC 2 compliance for four years running, T-REX demonstrates a rigorous regimen of enterprise security controls. The final report provides T-REX’s enterprise customers with the assurance of corporate controls and processes relating to the security of its products and infrastructure, the availability of systems used to process data, and the confidentiality of data inputs and outputs.



About T-REX



Nandita Ray

1-323-435-3129



www.trexgroup.com



