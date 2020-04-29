Press Releases Custom Truck One Source Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Custom Truck One Source: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Load King Expands Service Footprint, Naming Several New Authorized Service Centers

Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced its partnership with three additional businesses to be Authorized Service Centers for Load King cranes.





Load King has partnered with Laguna Crane Services, Empire Crane Co, LLC, and WHECO Corporation to provide service to Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and Terex legacy products. The Authorized Service Centers will provide maintenance, repair, and parts for Load King products.



“Load King is happy to partner with these companies to further expand our service footprint,” said John Lukow, Vice President of Cranes at Load King. “Each one of these companies align with Load King’s commitment to quality and providing the best service possible for our customers.”



Based in Syracuse, New York, Empire Crane will serve Load King customers within the areas of their Syracuse, Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Holbrook, Massachusetts locations. “My brother Luke and I have been involved with the proceeding product line for over 33 years and look forward to service Load King customers going forward,” said Paul Lonergan, President and Co-Owner of Empire Crane. “Our three locations located throughout the Northeast allow our certified crane technicians to better serve our customers. With parts in stock or on order, our team minimizes downtime so you can get back to work.”



Laguna Crane Services, based in Aransas Pass, Texas will provide services to Load King customers in south Texas. “We are excited about our partnership with Load King,” said Jerry Lopez, Owner of Laguna Crane Services. “Being in the heart of a large crane market here in South Texas, adding this offering to our locations will help us better serve our customers, as well as the needs of the market.”



With offices in Richland and Auburn, Washington, Portland, Oregon, Santa Fe Springs, California, and Aiken, South Carolina, WHECO will service Load King customers on both the east and west coasts. “We are extremely excited to partner with Load King Cranes,” said Ryan Davis, President of WHECO. “With their exciting new product lines and our 40 plus years of service experience, this partnership is a natural fit and a sure win for the customer.”



Empire, Laguna, and WHECO will provide service to Load King customers who contact them directly in addition to customers contacting Load King’s call center. For more information about Load King crane products and service, please visit www.loadkingmfg.com.



About Load King

For decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a key part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: www.loadkingmfg.com. Kansas City, MO, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced its partnership with three additional businesses to be Authorized Service Centers for Load King cranes.Load King has partnered with Laguna Crane Services, Empire Crane Co, LLC, and WHECO Corporation to provide service to Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and Terex legacy products. The Authorized Service Centers will provide maintenance, repair, and parts for Load King products.“Load King is happy to partner with these companies to further expand our service footprint,” said John Lukow, Vice President of Cranes at Load King. “Each one of these companies align with Load King’s commitment to quality and providing the best service possible for our customers.”Based in Syracuse, New York, Empire Crane will serve Load King customers within the areas of their Syracuse, Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Holbrook, Massachusetts locations. “My brother Luke and I have been involved with the proceeding product line for over 33 years and look forward to service Load King customers going forward,” said Paul Lonergan, President and Co-Owner of Empire Crane. “Our three locations located throughout the Northeast allow our certified crane technicians to better serve our customers. With parts in stock or on order, our team minimizes downtime so you can get back to work.”Laguna Crane Services, based in Aransas Pass, Texas will provide services to Load King customers in south Texas. “We are excited about our partnership with Load King,” said Jerry Lopez, Owner of Laguna Crane Services. “Being in the heart of a large crane market here in South Texas, adding this offering to our locations will help us better serve our customers, as well as the needs of the market.”With offices in Richland and Auburn, Washington, Portland, Oregon, Santa Fe Springs, California, and Aiken, South Carolina, WHECO will service Load King customers on both the east and west coasts. “We are extremely excited to partner with Load King Cranes,” said Ryan Davis, President of WHECO. “With their exciting new product lines and our 40 plus years of service experience, this partnership is a natural fit and a sure win for the customer.”Empire, Laguna, and WHECO will provide service to Load King customers who contact them directly in addition to customers contacting Load King’s call center. For more information about Load King crane products and service, please visit www.loadkingmfg.com.About Load KingFor decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a key part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: www.loadkingmfg.com. Contact Information Load King

Heather Bristow

501-424-0120



www.loadkingmfg.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Custom Truck One Source