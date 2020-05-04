Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Symphony Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Symphony Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Graphyte Launches Personalization Service for iGaming Operators

Graphyte, the real-time, cloud-based personalization platform, launches a new service for iGaming operators.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 04, 2020 --(



The value of offering personalized solutions to iGaming industry is quite obvious. By leveraging machine learning, the solution gives operators control over the content and allows them to offer their players the kind of content they are interested in. The de-duplication feature solves another huge problem for iGaming providers - the issue with showing the same titles multiple times on the same page, additionally it brings order into regularly played and new titles and thus offers a unique experience for users, whichever outlet they choose for playing. All this achieved by a simple integration to the operators existing CMS.



Intelligent Layouts is already showing tangible results, Graphyte has noticed that within their client base, for those using deep personalization of the casino lobby, it is the single biggest driver of core stake metrics for existing user base, that shown top-line increases of over 5%. All this achieved from the technology that utilizes their existing CMS and back end platforms. And by doing so it keeps costs to a minimum, and requires no change to the workflow for operations teams.



Symphony Solutions is happy to have taken part in helping turn this solution from the proof of concept to a full-fledged product successfully used by betting and gaming operators.



Graphyte, one of Symphony Solutions’ valued customers, applies advanced machine learning to bet, gameplay and browsing activities to make every interaction with a customer relevant. Built especially for gaming and betting industry, it connects customers, products, channels and marketing together and allows showcasing relevant content on any channel (mobile, desktop, in store, chat, and data management platform.



Nataliia Chekan

+32 3 685 45 80



https://symphony-solutions.com

77 Sleeper Street,

Boston, MA

02210



