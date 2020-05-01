Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Startupbootcamp Press Release

Receive press releases from Startupbootcamp: By Email RSS Feeds: Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Launches Their Virtual Demo Day

Japan Market Entry Program, Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka, launches their Virtual Demo Day website, showcasing the thirteen startups who have worked together with Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka’s partners to introduce their innovative solutions to Smart City and Living issues.

After attracting over 450 applications to the program, thirteen startups were selected to work with forward thinking Japanese partner companies – Hankyu Corporation, JR West Innovations, Dentsu, The Yomiuri Shimbun, SMBC, JT Group and Sakura Internet – and have spent their time in the 12 week program, making headway with their Japanese market entry and building POCs with the partners.



The Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Virtual Demo Day introduces these companies, their Japan strategy, and their pitches towards investors and potential future partners, ready to kickstart their next steps within the Japanese market.



Joshua Flannery, Managing Director, Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka, said:

"There is an increasing number of programs in Japan conducting matchmaking services, and some encouraging Proof of Concept projects between startups and Japanese corporations - but often a successful match is not made or a project stops before real business begins. We are not trying to be another contributor to a shallow "PoC festival", but by only helping mature startups, serious about Japan market entry and in a very hands-on way, we are starting to see the beginnings of PoC's converting into real business - and that is an exciting thing for Osaka, Japan and startups worldwide."



Learn more about the Startupboocamp Scale Osaka Virtual Demo Day online at https://japan.rainmaking.io/



Contact Meghan Bridges via meghan.bridges@startupbootcamp.org for more information on how to get involved with Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka.



About Rainmaking Innovation Japan

Rainmaking Innovation Japan (RMIJ) is an entity owned and operated by the Rainmaking Innovation group in Japan. Currently RMIJ operates the Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka program with corporate partners Hankyu Hanshin Properties Group, JR West Innovations, Dentsu, The Yomiuri Shimbun, SMBC, JT Group and Sakura Internet.



Rainmaking’s purpose is to help individuals, companies and societies solve big challenges by unleashing the power of entrepreneurship through their unique services Compass, Startupbootcamp, Growth Lab and more. Rainmaking utilises their team of experts, global network and local team on the ground to bring value to Japanese corporations. For more information about Rainmaking Innovation, please visit https://japan.rainmaking.io/become-a-partner or https://rainmaking.io



About Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka

SBC Scale Osaka is a leading innovation program, focused on growing the Smart City sector in Osaka. As part of the Rainmaking group, a global venture builder and creator of Startupbootcamp, the program provides international scaleups the opportunity to expand in Japan and to increase revenues and funding opportunities. For more information about SBC Scale Osaka, please visit https://www.startupbootcamp.org/accelerator/scale-osaka or contact osaka@startupbootcamp.org



About Startupbootcamp

