Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Innominds Press Release

Receive press releases from Innominds: By Email RSS Feeds: Innominds Partners with Appvance to Offer AI Driven Quality Engineering Services

Innominds, a Digital Transformation and software product engineering services provider for leading enterprises and global software product companies, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Appvance.ai, the inventor and leader in AI-driven testing.

Santa Clara, CA, May 02, 2020 --(



Innominds, a specialist provider of Digital Transformation and software product engineering services for leading enterprises and global software product companies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Appvance.ai, the inventor and leader in AI-driven testing.



Welcoming Innominds, Kevin Surace, Appvance CTO, said “We are thrilled to have a disruptive product engineering services specialist in Innominds join forces with us. Appvance IQ’s patented Machine Learning technologies hold the speed record for autonomous script creation at 6000 unique scripts created in under 10 minutes. This is 100,000 times faster than humans can write test scripts in any language or create using any other test software, with or without AI.”



Commenting on this partnership, President and Head of Quality Engineering & DevOps at Innominds, Sai Chintala said, “The collaboration will help realize Innominds’ vision to help next-generation businesses tap into the disruptive power of Artificial Intelligence driven solutions to stay ahead in the market. Leveraging this partnership, Innominds aims to develop and deploy AI-driven test technology across the world, helping engineering teams make application testing autonomous and continuous as part of their agile and DevOps cycles.



“Of the $120 billion spent annually on testing, $118 billion is spent on people. That means the majority of testing is still manual and challenging even when automated. Automation has been difficult for 30 years, in part because test scripts need as much maintenance as the application they test. Appvance IQ disrupts this old model, rendering most scripting and manual testing obsolete and decreasing costs while increasing coverage. We continue to focus on enterprises who have the resources and motivation to make major changes to their QA processes and joining hands with Innominds makes this journey exciting,” said Appvance's Surace.



Speaking about this partnership, Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer at Innominds said, “Appvance, in partnership with dozens of enterprises around the world, has measured 90% reductions in QA time (versus scripting, maintaining and manual testing) and 20X improvements in real world test coverage. At Innominds, we have always believed that it is AI First and more so now as it also helps us in enabling companies to truly become Remote First, too as part of their Digital Next initiatives.



“The future demands path-breaking ways to test and automate software with breathtaking pace. This partnership is a force multiplier in enabling Innominds’ endeavor to help companies take advantage of disruptive AI technologies and achieve unrivalled market acceleration with guaranteed software quality,” he added.



About Innominds



Innominds is an AI First Platform led Digital Transformation and full cycle Product Engineering company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in Devices and Embedded Engineering, Software Apps and Product Engineering, Cloud, Analytics, DevOps, Data and Quality Engineering.



About Appvance.ai



Appvance.ai is the leader in AI-driven testing, which is revolutionizing how software testing is performed. The company’s premier product is Appvance IQ™, the world’s first AI-driven, unified test automation system. AIQ empowers enterprises to improve the quality, performance and security of their apps, while transforming the efficiency and output of their testing teams.



Appvance.ai is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with offices in Costa Rica, India and Rochester, NY. Investors in the company include Javelin Ventures, Staenberg Ventures, Social Internet Fund, FundersClub, Three Bridges Ventures and HB Asset Management. Santa Clara, CA, May 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Santa Clara, California and Hyderabad,India, April 28,2020 :Innominds, a specialist provider of Digital Transformation and software product engineering services for leading enterprises and global software product companies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Appvance.ai, the inventor and leader in AI-driven testing.Welcoming Innominds, Kevin Surace, Appvance CTO, said “We are thrilled to have a disruptive product engineering services specialist in Innominds join forces with us. Appvance IQ’s patented Machine Learning technologies hold the speed record for autonomous script creation at 6000 unique scripts created in under 10 minutes. This is 100,000 times faster than humans can write test scripts in any language or create using any other test software, with or without AI.”Commenting on this partnership, President and Head of Quality Engineering & DevOps at Innominds, Sai Chintala said, “The collaboration will help realize Innominds’ vision to help next-generation businesses tap into the disruptive power of Artificial Intelligence driven solutions to stay ahead in the market. Leveraging this partnership, Innominds aims to develop and deploy AI-driven test technology across the world, helping engineering teams make application testing autonomous and continuous as part of their agile and DevOps cycles.“Of the $120 billion spent annually on testing, $118 billion is spent on people. That means the majority of testing is still manual and challenging even when automated. Automation has been difficult for 30 years, in part because test scripts need as much maintenance as the application they test. Appvance IQ disrupts this old model, rendering most scripting and manual testing obsolete and decreasing costs while increasing coverage. We continue to focus on enterprises who have the resources and motivation to make major changes to their QA processes and joining hands with Innominds makes this journey exciting,” said Appvance's Surace.Speaking about this partnership, Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer at Innominds said, “Appvance, in partnership with dozens of enterprises around the world, has measured 90% reductions in QA time (versus scripting, maintaining and manual testing) and 20X improvements in real world test coverage. At Innominds, we have always believed that it is AI First and more so now as it also helps us in enabling companies to truly become Remote First, too as part of their Digital Next initiatives.“The future demands path-breaking ways to test and automate software with breathtaking pace. This partnership is a force multiplier in enabling Innominds’ endeavor to help companies take advantage of disruptive AI technologies and achieve unrivalled market acceleration with guaranteed software quality,” he added.About InnomindsInnominds is an AI First Platform led Digital Transformation and full cycle Product Engineering company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in Devices and Embedded Engineering, Software Apps and Product Engineering, Cloud, Analytics, DevOps, Data and Quality Engineering.About Appvance.aiAppvance.ai is the leader in AI-driven testing, which is revolutionizing how software testing is performed. The company’s premier product is Appvance IQ™, the world’s first AI-driven, unified test automation system. AIQ empowers enterprises to improve the quality, performance and security of their apps, while transforming the efficiency and output of their testing teams.Appvance.ai is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with offices in Costa Rica, India and Rochester, NY. Investors in the company include Javelin Ventures, Staenberg Ventures, Social Internet Fund, FundersClub, Three Bridges Ventures and HB Asset Management. Contact Information Innominds

Santosh Kumar

408-434-6463



https://www.innominds.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Innominds Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend