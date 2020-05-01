A-Team Group Holds Industry Leading Virtual Data Management Summit

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Summit discusses growing shift from defensive to offensive data management strategies with senior industry experts, top tier sponsors and over 1000 registered delegates.

London, United Kingdom, May 01, 2020 --(



Experts from top financial institutions, solution providers and consultancies lead discussions on how to strike a balance between data defence and data offence to achieve trust and value and how to create a new framework for data quality and data governance that is business focused. Consideration was given to the problem of data silos and data volumes and the need for a common language in the form of business-aligned data models. Further analysis included the role of AI, ML and NLP to increase automation and efficiency and how to turn data lineage from a regulatory response into a business advantage. Special attention was given to managing risk, regulation and reporting, particularly during these unique circumstances, as well as how new technologies, such as the cloud, can create new capabilities for the business. The three day event rounded out with discussions on embedding data ethics into data strategies and how DataOps can align data analytics, people, process and technology with the enterprise.



Distinguished speakers included AXA’s former Head of Data Services Edosa Odaro, HSBC’s GBM EMEA Chief Data Officer David Thomas, NatWest Markets’ Head of Data Sarah Walker, the Bank of England’s Chief Data Officer Oliver Burrows, HBSC’s Chief Data Officer, Compliance, Lorraine Waters, Lloyd’s Banking Group’s Head of Risk Angela Johnson De Wet, and many more.



Thanks go to sponsors SmartStream RDU, IHS Markit, the Derivatives Service Bureau (ANNA), CUSIP Global Services, AxiomSL, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, i-meta, Datactics, Asset Control, West Highland Support Services, Bureau Van Dijk, and THESIS, without whose support the event would not have been possible.



Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, says: “A-Team Group listened to the needs of the industry with regards to the urgent need for collaboration and communication, particularly given the unique issues that the COVID-19 shutdown has presented. We are delighted to have delivered the top-notch content that the data management community has requested, and proud to be so far ahead of the curve when it comes to the scale, agility and quality of our virtual offering.”



The Data Management Summit Europe Virtual was hosted at www.datamanagementinsight.com.



More information



Sponsorship information:

E: sales@a-teamgroup.com



To register for Data Management Summits:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group, Client Marketing Operations Manager

Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: leigh@a-teamgroup.com



To register your interest in speaking at future Data Management and RegTech Summits:

Lorna Van Zyl, A-Team Group Head of Event Content

T: +44 (0)207 078 4875 E: Lorna@a-teamgroup.com



About A-Team Group



A-Team Group provides technology news and insight to financial institutions in capital markets. It also helps financial technology vendors grow their businesses through content marketing. Its content platform is A-Team Insight, which includes TradingTech Insight (TTI), RegTech Insight (RTI) and Data Management Insight (DMI), and provides a single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.



