Osteopath Gavin Routledge Offers Expert Tips on How to Reduce Lower Back Pain During the Coronavirus Lock Down


Author and osteopath Gavin Routledge appears as a guest on The Segilola Salami Show podcast where he shares expert tips on how to reduce your lower back pain when you have to self-isolate during the COVID-19 lock down.

London, United Kingdom, May 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the ongoing lockdown worldwide, due to COVID-19, staying indoors for a prolonged period and remaining physically active might pose a challenge for a lot of people.

Couple that with existing chronic back pain and we put our backs at even more risk of further injury if we don’t adopt good posture, amongst other things.

Author and osteopath Gavin Routledge appears as a guest on The Segilola Salami Show podcast where he shares expert tips on how to prevent and reduce lower back pain when you have to self-isolate during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Gavin has been a practising osteopath for nearly thirty years. He developed the equation for pain, grounded in science. He’s also written two books on lower back pain.

The Segilola Salami Show is a podcast show set in a virtual cafe. The aim of the show is to educate, motivate and inspire.

On this episode of The Segilola Salami Show podcast with Gavin Routledge, you’re bound to learn something on how to prevent and reduce lower back pain when you have to stay at home.

Please visit the show’s website to listen to Gavin Routledge https://www.segilolasalami.co.uk/gavin-routledge-lower-back-pain/
Contact Information
The Segilola Salami Show
Segilola Salami
+44 7404 631059
Contact
segilolasalami.co.uk/blog

