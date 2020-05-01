Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Medusind Press Release

Receive press releases from Medusind: By Email RSS Feeds: Medusind Clients Prepared for Surge in Telehealth Demand Due to COVID-19

Miami, FL, May 01, 2020 --(



Coronavirus concerns are keeping patients out of practices but using the right technology means patients can still be treated and providers can be fairly reimbursed.



Medusind, a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) technology and practice management solutions, is pleased to report on the success of its telehealth-adopting customer base, the preparedness of the MedClarity Practice Management Software (PMS), and the agility of Medusind’s RCM service delivery team through the COVID-19 pandemic.



In early March, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriateness Act into law which waived certain Medicare telehealth payment requirements during the declared Public Health Emergency (PHE.) Medusind quickly relayed both the initial news and subsequent updates to its customer base.



Medusind clients took immediate action on this news and have leveraged the PHE waiver to provide remote care to their patients within the newly established reimbursement framework. Over a rolling 3-week period, 7,900+ telehealth encounters valued at more than $1.5 million for practices are being billed via Medusind’s MedClarity platform. These volumes and amounts demonstrate rapid adaptability by practices and patients as prior to the PHE waiver telehealth encounters for Medusind clients were minimal.



Vipul Bansal, CEO and Group President of Medusind, reacted to the data, “The timing of the PHE waiver was invaluable for patients and practices. The spike in demand for remote care is no surprise given the reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic. I am glad to see that patients are able to access care despite stay-at-home regulations and that practices have an avenue to treat their patients.” Mr. Bansal added, “I’m also pleased with Medusind’s successful reaction to our client’s telehealth needs, both from the readiness of our employees and the standpoint of our technology platform.”



About Medusind

Medical and Dental organizations across the entire healthcare spectrum leverage our deep expertise and high-quality solutions to maximize revenue, reduce operating costs and navigate the changing healthcare landscape. Our unique combination of deep industry expertise, robust operational capability, and client-focused service significantly improves the efficiency and profitability of healthcare organizations.



Connect with us and learn more about our turnkey RCM technology at https://www.medusind.com



