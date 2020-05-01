Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: Mover Expands Boston Market Reach

Boston, Massachusetts area interstate mover Mark’s Moving & Storage has joined the National Van Lines team of cross-country moving agents.

Broadview, IL, May 01, 2020 --(



“National Van Lines reminds me of a well-run family business: nice people, good communication and teamwork,” Mark’s Moving & Storage owner Mark Silverman said. “I believe the Mark’s team has a lot to offer National Van Lines and NVL has a lot to offer us. When both parties can grow together, it usually works out well. Together, we will thrive.”



Using the slogan, “Helping People Move Since 1979,” Mark’s Moving & Storage employs approximately 30 employees with 30 trucks and trailers. The company headquarters is located roughly 35 miles west of Boston via I-90—a major east-west transcontinental transportation route.



For Mark Silverman, who’s been in the relocation business four decades, his life’s work isn’t just about moving people across the country. It’s about moving them forward—in their careers and lives.



“I have had the opportunity to watch employees grow professionally,” he said. “I’ve created opportunities for others. Many employees have worked very hard and were able to support their families, buy houses and have some fun along the way.”



Plus, by creating 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Mark’s Northeastern Furniture Foundation, which collects and donates furniture to those in need, Mark Silverman is giving back to the community while doing what he loves.



“The moving industry has allowed me to help those in need,” he said. “Sometimes, we forget how lucky we are and don’t realize that just down the street someone is without food or a mattress to sleep on. Profits from the moving company and some very generous clients have allowed me to help those in need.”



The NVL-Mark’s Moving & Storage pact puts the power of National Van Lines at the disposal of even more Massachusetts residents seeking interstate moves.



“National Van Lines now has five relocation agents within 72 miles of Boston,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “This is a significant event in expanding our service to the Massachusetts and southeast New England moving marketplace.”



For information, contact Mark’s Moving & Storage Inc.: 508.889.0640

Website: Mark’s Moving & Storage

Email: mark@marksmoving.com

Mail: 111 Milk St., Westborough MA 01581



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



