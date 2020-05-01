Testrite Introduces New Sanitizer & Sneeze Guard Products in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Speed and Innovation When It Matters Most

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Testrite Visual Press Release

Testrite Visual is pleased to announce the release of several new products to US and International markets in response to COVID-19. With over 100 years of industry leadership and manufacturing experience Testrite is uniquely suited to provide hand sanitizer dispenser hardware, signholders, cashier shields, sneezegaurds and custom hardware to help flatten the curve of Coronavirus.

In a very short window of time, Testrite Visual has developed hand sanitizer stands, hand sanitizer wipe stands, glove dispensers, Rolling Privacy Stands, and Sanitary Door Pulls. They have also developed Privacy Screens and hardware, Cashier Shields, Sneeze Guards and Acrylic Retail Dividers that can be attached many different ways to new or existing furniture with minimal assembly and no-drill options. Clients can pair these new medical and sanitization hardware and signage solutions with existing products, to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Wall Mount and Standing SignHolders and Notice Boards, Banner Stands and Countertop Displays. They also offer customized OEM solutions with quick lead times.



“Speed is our specialty” is not just a slogan, it’s the way Testrite Visual operates, and during a global pandemic of this magnitude long lead times are not an option. Testrite provides in-house support and quick lead times for design, prototypes, samples and product orders from our 100,000+ square foot manufacturing facilities in Hackensack, NJ just outside of New York City.



“Testrite Visual has always been very quick to react in times of need and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” says President, Jeffrey Rubin, ”We designed, prototyped and began manufacturing new items each week based on the needs we heard from our customers. Because we are so vertically integrated with in house manufacturing, we are able to innovate and bring new products to market in days.”



Testrite is a leading US hand sanitizer stand manufacturer (manufacturing stands and wall mount brackets for automatic dispensers and manual pump dispensers), a wipes dispenser stand manufacturer, a cashier shield manufacturer, as well as an alternative source being relied on by leading Facilities and Medical companies for a variety of hardware that is currently difficult to source with the speed necessary in today’s environment.



Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family owned and operated, American-based and American-made with 100,000+ square foot manufacturing facilities in Hackensack, NJ. Testrite engineers value into everything they manufacture offering cost-effective solutions, volume pricing, shorter lead times and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization.



Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



