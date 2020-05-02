

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Rashid Ali, Director, Enterprise Sales Manager UK Nordics, WALLIX to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Leveling Up Your Cybersecurity with Zero Trust

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Rashid Ali, Director, Enterprise Sales Manager UK Nordics, WALLIX will speak at its webcast entitled, “Leveling Up Your Cybersecurity with Zero Trust: A Holistic Approach Against Today’s Threats Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, May 02, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/leveling-up-your-cybersecurity-with-zero-trust/



Event Synopsis:



In today’s business climate where sophisticated cyberattacks continue to challenge organizations, cybersecurity programs must be anchored around the “zero trust” principle. This approach is a security scheme designed to ensure that critical assets are accessed by authenticated and authorized users only, preventing potential outside and inside threats.



To leverage its potentials, organizations must thoroughly understand zero-trust architecture. They must also be critical in selecting a technology solution that could help them efficiently integrate the zero-trust model in their cybersecurity programs.



Join a distinguished panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they delve into a comprehensive discussion on how to level up cybersecurity with the zero-trust approach. Speakers will offer practical tips and strategies for a more efficient cybersecurity program.



This Live Webcast will discuss the following:



• The Zero Trust Cybersecurity: An Overview

• Top Cybersecurity Threats

• Maximizing the Zero Trust Approach

• Selecting an Effective Technology Solution

• Managing Risk Issues



About Rashid Ali



Rashid Ali has over 20 years' experience within the cybersecurity industry both in the UK and abroad. He has worked on major projects throughout his career with some of the largest companies in the world, and has a deep understanding of the challenges organizations are facing when it comes to cybersecurity. Rashid joined WALLIX in 2018 to develop the UKI and Nordic Markets, helping organizations protect their critical assets, and working with channel and technology partners to develop awareness about the need for privileged access and identity management.



About WALLIX



WALLIX is a cybersecurity software vendor dedicated to defending and fostering organizations’ success and renown against cyberthreats. The European leader in privileged account governance, WALLIX aims to protect organizations’ most critical IT and strategic assets against data breaches. WALLIX accompanies more than 1,000 companies and organizations worldwide in sectors including Finance, Healthcare, Essential Services, and Manufacturing.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/. New York, NY, May 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/leveling-up-your-cybersecurity-with-zero-trust/Event Synopsis:In today’s business climate where sophisticated cyberattacks continue to challenge organizations, cybersecurity programs must be anchored around the “zero trust” principle. This approach is a security scheme designed to ensure that critical assets are accessed by authenticated and authorized users only, preventing potential outside and inside threats.To leverage its potentials, organizations must thoroughly understand zero-trust architecture. They must also be critical in selecting a technology solution that could help them efficiently integrate the zero-trust model in their cybersecurity programs.Join a distinguished panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they delve into a comprehensive discussion on how to level up cybersecurity with the zero-trust approach. Speakers will offer practical tips and strategies for a more efficient cybersecurity program.This Live Webcast will discuss the following:• The Zero Trust Cybersecurity: An Overview• Top Cybersecurity Threats• Maximizing the Zero Trust Approach• Selecting an Effective Technology Solution• Managing Risk IssuesAbout Rashid AliRashid Ali has over 20 years' experience within the cybersecurity industry both in the UK and abroad. He has worked on major projects throughout his career with some of the largest companies in the world, and has a deep understanding of the challenges organizations are facing when it comes to cybersecurity. Rashid joined WALLIX in 2018 to develop the UKI and Nordic Markets, helping organizations protect their critical assets, and working with channel and technology partners to develop awareness about the need for privileged access and identity management.About WALLIXWALLIX is a cybersecurity software vendor dedicated to defending and fostering organizations’ success and renown against cyberthreats. The European leader in privileged account governance, WALLIX aims to protect organizations’ most critical IT and strategic assets against data breaches. WALLIX accompanies more than 1,000 companies and organizations worldwide in sectors including Finance, Healthcare, Essential Services, and Manufacturing.About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group