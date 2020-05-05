Top Royal Air Force Representative to Present at UAV Technology 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 05, 2020 --(



With that said, SMi Group’s 5th annual UAV Technology conference, reconvening on 28th and 29th September 2020 in London, UK and will further investigate RPAS capabilities. The 2020 event promises to provide a comprehensive overview of the latest wingmen programmes, long range ISR capabilities, regulation, counter-UAS technology and more.



The Royal Air Force’s Remotely Piloted Air Systems Programme Manager, Wing Commander Judith Graham will be providing an exclusive keynote presentation on "Transforming the Royal Air Force’s RPAS Capabilities" covering:



• Progress in delivering the Protector Remotely Piloted Air System to the Royal Air Force and testing the limits of the platform.

• Advancing towards Airspace Integration and Certification.

• Operational advantage of the Protector and how this will be leveraged in future operational planning, including Brimstone missiles, and upgraded sensor packages.

• Looking further ahead: what part will the Protector play in future conflict both against near-peer and irregular adversaries.



Delegates attending Europe’s leading conference dedicated to UAV development will learn from high profile UK and international military speakers as they meet and share their insight and experiences with UAV technologies.



UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

London, UK



Sponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo and Mynaric



