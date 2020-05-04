Build an Extended Team to Ensure Business Continuity with Free Transition to Pratiti Craftsmen

Press Releases Pratiti Technologies Press Release

“As part of the global technology community and driven by our core values, the onus is on the entire technology community to uplift one another. Through this initiative, we aim to minimize the impact of COVID-19 by helping innovation driven software technology companies with an extended team and free transition to our domain experts to overcome these testing times. While on one hand, the IT needs of the market has sky-rocketed, software technology companies on the other hand are facing major challenges with disruption in their projects including availability of resources, adding new skillsets, getting new resources, meeting deadlines and ensuring quality of deliverables. Existing resources getting devoid of infrastructure, internet bandwidth & communication gap are key challenges prevalent across the industry. Whilst we realize these, we have decided to share our expertise with the community to help them overcome their challenges as well,” said Technology Consulting & Business Head at Pratiti.



Pratiti has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety, health and well-being of its team members as well as to ensure business continuity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been able to efficiently tackle the challenges thus far. They remain committed to their team members, customers and partners. Pratiti is remotely operational, full to its capacity during this pandemic – which remains a health and humanitarian crisis.



About Pratiti Technologies, Inc.:

