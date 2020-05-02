Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Wizard Entertainment’s Wizard World Vault to Feature One-of-a-Kind Memorabilia Among New Offerings

Autographed Photos, Memorabilia, Posters, Unique Items Available Through WizardWorldVault.com Website

Los Angeles, CA, May 02, 2020 --(



Wizard World Vault, accessible via www.wizardworldvault.com, will feature a wide variety of items, including many unique pieces culled from more than 150 Wizard World events conducted over 20+ years, as well as materials sourced directly from industry leaders, top creators and longtime Wizard World partners. All come with a guarantee of authenticity, and range from single autographed photos and comics to distinctive collectible items not found anywhere else from throughout Wizard World’s history, letting fans “Bring Pop Culture Home.”



“Wizard World has an unmatched trove of thousands of pieces of collectibles and memorabilia of all types for any budget,” said John D. Maatta, CEO, Wizard Entertainment, Inc. “Many, like signed event posters and banners, have never been available before on any platform. We can’t wait to roll out the whole vault for fans to see everything we have to offer.”



The news comes following the successful launch of Wizard Entertainment’s “Wizard World Virtual Experiences,” which bring celebrity interactions, autographs and other elements of its live shows to an online platform.



For the full Wizard World schedule, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Los Angeles, CA, May 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- From signed photos and posters to celebrity banners, rare and limited edition comics and other unique pop culture memorabilia, Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) is pleased to launch Wizard World Vault, an online marketplace of one-of-a-kind products backed by the trust of Wizard Entertainment’s more than two decades of experience in the industry.Wizard World Vault, accessible via www.wizardworldvault.com, will feature a wide variety of items, including many unique pieces culled from more than 150 Wizard World events conducted over 20+ years, as well as materials sourced directly from industry leaders, top creators and longtime Wizard World partners. All come with a guarantee of authenticity, and range from single autographed photos and comics to distinctive collectible items not found anywhere else from throughout Wizard World’s history, letting fans “Bring Pop Culture Home.”“Wizard World has an unmatched trove of thousands of pieces of collectibles and memorabilia of all types for any budget,” said John D. Maatta, CEO, Wizard Entertainment, Inc. “Many, like signed event posters and banners, have never been available before on any platform. We can’t wait to roll out the whole vault for fans to see everything we have to offer.”The news comes following the successful launch of Wizard Entertainment’s “Wizard World Virtual Experiences,” which bring celebrity interactions, autographs and other elements of its live shows to an online platform.For the full Wizard World schedule, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.