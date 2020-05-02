Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Hodusoft Launch Hosted Multilingual PBX Software on Affordable Subscription

Innovative Hodusoft does it again and this time around it is multilingual capabilities in its path breaking IP PBX software.

Ahmedabad, India, May 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hodusoft, a unit of global VoIP tech leaders Ecosmob, took a step further in becoming a global IP PBX solutions provider by offering multilingual capabilities in the software. This is thanks to the parent company's expertise in artificial intelligence development. The result is that Hodusoft is able to offer intelligent, multilingual hosted PBX software at surprisingly affordable rates.Elaborating on the multilingual capabilities the VP pointed out areas where this has been implemented in its IP PBX software.The IVR module is now fully multi-lingual and configurable by users. It can be automated to recognize a caller's language by the country code prefix and offer keypress in that country's language. It is likely that a caller may wish to engage with an agent. Call centers may not find it practical to employ multilingual agents but an agent will certainly appreciate the real time translation capabilities of the software. This is an advanced and optional feature of Hodusoft's PBX solution.The other area is multilingual capabilities in the software screen interface. English is the most widely spoken language but there are dozens of regions where other languages prevail. Now these regions can use Hodusoft software knowing that it offers the menu system and prompts as well as all transactions in the local language and local currency. India, for example, has 22 major languages. Eastern Europe has 24 languages. Asia has about 2300 languages. For now, Hodusoft offers its hosted multilingual IP PBX based on languages that are in maximum use for business. Its advanced IP PBX technology will help smaller regional businesses become international. That is the power of its multilingual technology in IP PBX.The IP PBX software includes a host of useful features such as the option to use IP phones or entirely switch over to WebRTC technologies, doing away with the need for IP hardware. One outstanding feature borrowed from SBC and class 4/5 softswitches is intelligent least cost routing that automatically finds the lowest rate route with maximum availability. The software can be administered and configured to limit calls or destination or bar destinations and so on. It allows unified communication through email, fax, voicemail and SMS through a single dashboard configured in the local language.Research shows, said the VP, that employees work most efficiently when they use their mother tongue or native tongue. If the software is in the regional language they are likely to explore all features and make more use of it. When everything from the menu to user manual is in local language staff members are likely to learn it better. Their customers too will appreciate interacting in regional languages instead of using English with which they may not be conversant."Hodusoft," concluded the VP, "thinks of its clients and their progress. Natural language processing in its IP PBX and multi-lingual capability, in combination, give businesses an edge in local markets and help them communicate worldwide. The hosted system is the best way to get started with no upfront payment and only moderate monthly subscription."Interested businesses may get in touch with Hodusoft on phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/ip-pbx-software/.

Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



