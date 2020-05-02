Rothacker Admitted to Practice Law, Appointed as Associate Attorney with Circeo Fannin

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Circeo Fannin, P.S.C. Press Release

Lexington, KY, May 02, 2020 --(



“We are thrilled to have Michael on board as a member of our growing team of attorneys,” said Lisa Circeo, founding partner at Circeo Fannin. “His experience and areas of expertise will serve our firm and our clients well.”



As associate attorney, Rothacker oversees the intake of new clients/cases. He also assists with the firm’s pre-litigation responsibilities, as well as all facets of cases that are in litigation. Prior to this position, Rothacker served as a law clerk at Circeo Fannin.



Rothacker received a B.S. in political science and a minor in economics from Campbellsville University in 2014 – a year early – after earning the William E. Bennet Award for top student in his major. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2019. During law school, he was a Trial Advocacy Board member with a top five score for the tryout competition, and was selected as the Best Oral Advocate for the Clay Writing Club. Additionally, Rothacker worked for Judge Robert Johnson on the Kentucky Court of Appeals and Richard Bottoms, the Commonwealth Attorney for the 50th Judicial District.



In between his time in undergraduate and law school, Rothacker worked for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and the Kentucky State Legislature. Recently, during the COVID-19 health crisis, he was instrumental in getting language inserted in the judicial budget to toll the statute of limitations for causes of action in Kentucky, working with Representative Jason Nemes from Louisville.



“It is an honor to have been officially sworn in, and I look forward to representing Circeo Fannin in this new role,” said Rothacker. “I knew that this was the right firm for me, as I wanted to use my law degree to help others, while trying to maintain work/life balance. In addition, the partners and other attorneys are willing to take the time to teach me about the practice of law to ensure my success on behalf of our clients.”



Rothacker is also a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and vice president of the Kendyl and Friends Foundation.



About Circeo Fannin

Lisa Circeo

859-577-8993



www.circeofannin.com



