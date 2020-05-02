Customer and Staff at the Heart of Charles Tyrwhitt’s Response to the COVID-19 Challenge

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Charles Tyrwhitt Press Release

For the British retailer, running a tight ship and remaining customer-focused whilst looking after their team is the way to survive the crisis.

New York, NY, May 02, 2020 --



Charles Tyrwhitt’s retail stores are currently closed, respecting local government requirements in each territory. The reopening will also happen as and when authorized, also following specific local guidelines.



Meanwhile, the business has kept as many staff as possible employed with a strategy that combines a reduction of costs and working hours and embracing the UK job-protection furloughing scheme.



The company has two warehouses, one in the UK and another in America. They both remain working to fulfill all online orders. Strict safety and hygiene measures are in place in these facilities, where team members work seven feet apart; while sanitizing products and masks are being provided for all employees. Thanks to them, the company has kept selling, maintaining a rhythm that allows for operations to continue. “We all owe our distribution team an enormous debt of gratitude for what they’re doing; they’re keeping us in business,” comments CEO Luke Kingsnorth.



The company also thanks its customers for the phenomenal support they’ve received, from continued orders to messages on social media and email. “One of our most precious assets is our incredibly loyal customer and follower base,” says Kingsnorth.



A shift in content strategy has also been put in place to ensure Tyrwhitt remains connected with their customers. Their website, email, and social content has been adapted to the times, still “making it easy for men to dress well,” which is their company motto.



“We’re making sure our communications are well adapted to the moment. While we know this isn’t the best time to be selling shirts, we’re proud to say many customers see in us a welcome escape. We provide a one stop shop for your WFH wardrobe. Style resilience for these challenging times. It’s a good time to look into dressing professionally for this new normal,” comments Joe Irons, Charles Tyrwhitt’s Chief Marketing Officer.



“The marketing team has been doing a great job of balancing the brand-building messages to our customers with the ‘incentive to buy’ ones. Hopefully, our customers will continue to feel valued and stay loyal to us. I know we have some great campaigns in the pipeline to keep things interesting” added Kingsnorth, enthusiastically.



Charles Tyrwhitt has also supported the UK’s health system with shirt donations for workers to change into after a long shift, or for patients being discharged from hospital. Another initiative involves social-media followers, asked to nominate heroes of the moment, who get a chance to receive a shirt as an award. They have also donated much needed face masks to their NHS, Laurel Care Home and children’s hospice Naomi House.



