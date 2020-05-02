Natasha E. Davis to Speak at the International Association of Business Communicators’ 2020 Virtual Conference

Press Releases Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Press Release

Ms. Natasha E. Davis is a branding strategist and corporate trainer, and owner of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a Brand Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. As a certified expert in email & social media marketing, branding, speaker, author and trainer, she thrives on fixing problems and eliminating frustrations for companies and their executives. Over the past 15 years, Davis has worked with many companies and professionals to assist them in enhancing their business potential, brand equity, brand loyalty, cash flow, customer satisfaction and marketing strategy through the power of impactful branding. Because she un-complicates the most complicated aspects in business, her clients affectionately refer to her as “The Chief Visionary.” To learn more about Natasha and her company’s capabilities, please visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org. Atlanta, GA, May 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ms. Natasha E. Davis will speak at the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC)’s Virtual Conference on June 16, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. She will lead a presentation breakout session on “How to bring the Power of Agility to Brand Positioning”, discussing strategic techniques for improving and retaining profitable visual, auditory and emotional branding.“I’m honored to be among other leading professionals in the business communications industry who are sharing their expertise,” says Davis. “Branding done correctly enhances the performance and efficiency of a company, and I plan to share applicable strategies that will most elevate the careers and companies of the conference participants.”Her presentation will educate attendees on how to develop strategic growth plans for revenue and profits, how to quantify KPQ’s and KPI’s for daily operations, how to identify and eliminate money leaks in their financial department, and how to develop products and services that become habits for consumers.The IABC conference aims to provide an experience that creates connections, learning and fun around the theme “Shift: #AreYouReady,” looking towards the latest trends, solutions and ideas, and exploring the newest challenges and opportunities facing the communication profession. The global conference is the only of its type, and expects to reach over 1,000 attendees. Speakers are selected through a peer-reviewed process, based on alignment with The Global Standard of expectations for the communication profession.About Ms. Natasha E. Davis:Ms. Natasha E. Davis is a branding strategist and corporate trainer, and owner of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a Brand Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. As a certified expert in email & social media marketing, branding, speaker, author and trainer, she thrives on fixing problems and eliminating frustrations for companies and their executives. Over the past 15 years, Davis has worked with many companies and professionals to assist them in enhancing their business potential, brand equity, brand loyalty, cash flow, customer satisfaction and marketing strategy through the power of impactful branding. Because she un-complicates the most complicated aspects in business, her clients affectionately refer to her as “The Chief Visionary.” To learn more about Natasha and her company’s capabilities, please visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org. Contact Information Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

