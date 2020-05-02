Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Introduces a Misprint Ink Remover

Press Releases Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Press Release

Ink manufacturing company, Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. introduces misprint ink remover, Natron™ Ink-Off™ Cleaner.

Woburn, MA, May 02, 2020 --



Ink-Off™ misprint is ideal for removing prints from plastics. Until now, printers and decorators would destroy misprinted parts.



The Ink-Off™ cleaner removes ink from plastics such as polycarbonates, polystyrenes, ABS and many more without damaging the surface finish. This product enables printers and decorators to reclaim parts that would have otherwise been destroyed.



This product will help reduce the carbon footprint. Instead of throwing away printed parts why not re-claim them. Reduce waste by reclaiming misprinted promotional products, medical components, cell phone covers or any valuable product with Ink-Off™.



The Ink-Off™ is unique because:

-It has an amazingly fast evaporation rate,

-Ideal for screen and pad printing applications

-Removes wet and dried ink from plastics,

-Has low odor.



Jayson French

781-281-2558



www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com



