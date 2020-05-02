Michael Scheidell, Chief Information Security Officer, Cloud Computing Concepts LLC to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Leveling Up Your Cybersecurity with Zero Trust



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael Scheidell, Chief Information Security Officer, Cloud Computing Concepts LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Leveling Up Your Cybersecurity with Zero Trust: A Holistic Approach Against Today’s Threats Live Webcast.”

About Michael Scheidell



Chief Information Security Officer for Security Privateers a Security Management consulting firm specializing in providing guidance and cybersecurity team management for medium to large enterprise.



Scheidell currently works as the CISO for Cloud Security Concepts (C3) and three other organizations including 2 Law firms and one hedge fund research Firm. Previous accomplishments include inventing and patenting a managed IPS that was used to protect US State Department SCIF and Top-secret information.



A recognized expert in the information security and privacy community with over 20 years of experience in security and privacy and a strong history of innovation and entrepreneurship.



Mr. Scheidell is a frequent conference speaker and subject matter expert in Information Security, Governance Risk, Compliance, and corporate physical security and has worked to secure US critical infrastructure such as Rail, Transportation and Utility companies.



Mr. Scheidell has patents in information security, holds several security certifications, as member of the US Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, and FBI’s InfraGard, has consulted on multiple cybersecurity issues.



Scheidell is a senior IEEE member, senior member of ISSA, platinum member of ISACA and serves as the president of the Cloud Security Alliance, South Florida Chapter.



About Cloud Computing Concepts LLC



C3 is an award winning provider of technology and communications services to organizations throughout North America. The company currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware powered Cloud infrastructure which provides high performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Desktops, Backup and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state of the art Broadsoft powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on industry leader VeloCloud’s technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for private, internet and wireless connectivity, and also has a broad portfolio of technology related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24×7. Additional information about C3 is available online at www.c3cloud.com.



Event Synopsis:



In today’s business climate where sophisticated cyberattacks continue to challenge organizations, cybersecurity programs must be anchored around the “zero trust” principle. This approach is a security scheme designed to ensure that critical assets are accessed by authenticated and authorized users only, preventing potential outside and inside threats.



To leverage its potentials, organizations must thoroughly understand zero-trust architecture. They must also be critical in selecting a technology solution that could help them efficiently integrate the zero-trust model in their cybersecurity programs.



Join a distinguished panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they delve into a comprehensive discussion on how to level up cybersecurity with the zero-trust approach. Speakers will offer practical tips and strategies for a more efficient cybersecurity program.



This live webcast will discuss the following:



• The Zero Trust Cybersecurity: An Overview

• Top Cybersecurity Threats

• Maximizing the Zero Trust Approach

• Selecting an Effective Technology Solution

• Managing Risk Issues



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



