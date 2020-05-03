Everblock Installs 130+ Bed and Acute Care Facility in New Jersey for Coronavirus Relief and Recovery

Press Releases EverBlock Systems, LLC. Press Release

Rapidly constructed 130+ bed temporary hospital and acute care facility for the influx of patients from COVID-19 at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, New Jersey, using EverBlock modular building blocks and EverPanel wall panel systems.

An additional 100+ bed acute care tent facility was built outdoors by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for the influx of patients from coronavirus pandemic.



Officials said the sites are needed not just to help patients now but as insurance, in case the virus comes back in the fall or winter, which experts say is highly possible.



Thousands of EverPanel modular sanitary divider walls were used to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide a safe and easily sanitized space for emergency personnel and patients in recovery.



EverBlock responded to the call to deploy equipment within a few days, enabling the installation teams to quickly build sleeping pods and care facilities in record time.



EverBlock Systems. LLC, a New York based company manufactures life-size modular building blocks and modular sanitary divider walls to segregate populations, such as for homeless shelters, temporary hospital installations, disaster relief facilities, and for disease spread mitigation.



“Our modular wall panel and building block system offers rapid deployment with minimal to-no tools required for installation. Wall panels are waterproof, easy to disinfect and clean, and are manufactured from the same fiberglass panels used in hospitals worldwide.” – Arnon Rosan, EverBlock President



Plans to house patients will begin in May.



