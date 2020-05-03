PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Woods Aitken LLP Relocating Denver Office to Facilitate Growth


Denver, CO, May 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Woods Aitken LLP is pleased to announce that it is relocating its Denver office to facilitate further growth and enhance client service. The new location is effective May 1, 2020 and will continue to be in the Denver Tech Center.

Although the firm is relocating to a new space, much of the firm’s personnel will continue to be available remotely until the “stay at home” orders related to COVID-19 expire.

“We are excited for the new space and eagerly await the day we can open the doors for our clients and friends,” said Kory George, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “The new space will accommodate even greater collaboration within the firm, and we will have even more capacity to recruit and retain top professionals to meet the needs of our clients.”

The new address is:
Woods Aitken LLP
7900 East Union Avenue, Suite 700
Denver, Colorado 80237

Woods Aitken LLP has been representing clients in the construction industry since the law firm was founded in 1921. Since its inception, members of the firm have represented family- or employee-owned construction companies, providing representation as a “trusted advisor” in the context of the client’s overall strategic plan, strengths and vulnerabilities and with the client’s long-term business goals as the ultimate measure of the firm’s success. The full service law firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.
Contact Information
Woods Aitken LLP
Lindsay Pape
303-606-6700
Contact
www.woodsaitken.com

