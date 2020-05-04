Surkus App Donates Meals to Feeding America Throughout May

#SurkusGives Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Surkus is excited to announce the launch of Surkus Gives, an initiative that aims to support those most in need by enabling members to generate meal donations for free from the safety of their homes.Throughout the month of May, Surkus will donate one meal to Feeding America for every offer completed by their members. The more members participate, the more meals Surkus will donate.Supporting the local community is at the heart of what Surkus does. Enabling Surkus members across the country to give back to those in need while simultaneously supporting small businesses and brands with meaningful marketing helps spread the message - We’re in this together.Surkus will share offer completion data and their Feeding America donations at the close of May to provide full transparency to members and the wider community.About usSurkus connects brands to consumers for custom activations. In light of the current climate live events have been temporarily suspended and digital offers doubled from partner clients. Surkus members are able to opt-in for a digital offer (product trial, membership or subscription) and receive it free or with an exclusive discount when they share product feedback with the client or post about it on social media.#SurkusGives