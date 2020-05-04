PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Surkus

Press Release

Receive press releases from Surkus: By Email RSS Feeds:

Surkus App Donates Meals to Feeding America Throughout May


Launch of Surkus Gives, an initiative to support those most in need by donating one meal to Feeding America for every offer completed by Surkus members.

Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Surkus is excited to announce the launch of Surkus Gives, an initiative that aims to support those most in need by enabling members to generate meal donations for free from the safety of their homes.

Throughout the month of May, Surkus will donate one meal to Feeding America for every offer completed by their members. The more members participate, the more meals Surkus will donate.

Supporting the local community is at the heart of what Surkus does. Enabling Surkus members across the country to give back to those in need while simultaneously supporting small businesses and brands with meaningful marketing helps spread the message - We’re in this together.

Surkus will share offer completion data and their Feeding America donations at the close of May to provide full transparency to members and the wider community.

About us
Surkus connects brands to consumers for custom activations. In light of the current climate live events have been temporarily suspended and digital offers doubled from partner clients. Surkus members are able to opt-in for a digital offer (product trial, membership or subscription) and receive it free or with an exclusive discount when they share product feedback with the client or post about it on social media.

#SurkusGives
Contact Information
Surkus
Ellen Kerry
+97158 258 4116
Contact
surkus.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Surkus
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help