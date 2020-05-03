The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Launches Viral Social Media Campaign, #2020TPChallenge, to Raise Awareness and Critical Funds for Patients Living with IBD

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Press Release

Baltimore, MD, May 03, 2020 --(



Serving approximately 40,000 individuals in Maryland and Southern Delaware, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the only organization of its kind meeting the needs of inflammatory Bowel disease (IBD) patients. This community consists of children, adults and their families who live with the daunting physical, psychological and emotional effects of the diseases. Nationwide, 3.1 million Americans, including 80,000 under the age of eighteen, are affected by IBD. 70,000 new cases are being diagnosed every year, and increasingly, more children are being diagnosed.



In these unprecedented times, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation recognizes that their constituents are facing extraordinary challenges as our communities continue to adapt to the pandemic. The Foundation is experiencing a dramatically increased demand for education on COVID-19, as well as needs for expanded emotional support services during this challenging time. In order to support the IBD community, many of whom may be immunosuppressed and possibly at higher risk, the #2020TPChallenge was launched as a sensitive way to fundraise and provide a much needed “escape” to all who want to have a little fun while supporting a very worthy cause.



The challenge calls for you to try to stack 20 rolls of TP in a line, post a pic of your success or failure (on Social Media – Facebook, Instagram, and/or LinkedIn are suggested), nominate at least 5 people for the challenge (by tagging them), and if you can, donate $20 to www.2020TPChallenge.com



A local private foundation, the 4K Foundation, has generously supported the #2020TPChallenge effort with an offer to match every dollar raised up to $5,000.



Already, people are having fun stacking (trust, it’s no easy feat), or even posting the pictures and videos of their DEFEAT. The organizers are encouraging those who are nominated but state they don’t have 20 rolls of toilet paper by building awareness in the consideration of how much toilet paper an IBD patient typically has to have on hand. Those unable to fulfill the challenge are encouraged to post their “defeat” and still nominate other to participate.



“The pandemic has created an enormous financial strain on our fundraising efforts. We are leaving no stone unturned in pursuing opportunities to engage supporters, including, virtualizing events. This online challenge allows people to support the Foundation in a way that is engaging, fun, and will build a considerable amount of awareness,” shares Chrissy M. Thornton, Executive Director of the local Chapter. “We are leveraging technology and hopefully resolving some of the boredom that quarantine brings and giving people a creative way to become ambassadors for our patients and caregivers.”



More information about #2020TPChallenge can be found at www.2020TPChallenge.com and in a Facebook group with the same name. A modest campaign goal of $5,000 has been established and will assist the Foundation’s ability to respond to the current needs of IBD patients across the country.



About Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Since our founding in 1967, the Foundation has played a role in every major breakthrough in IBD research. We have invested more than $384 million into finding the causes, treatments, and cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. And we won’t stop until we realize our vision of a future free from Crohn’s and colitis.

Chrissy Thornton

443-276-0861





