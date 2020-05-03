Cal Coast Academy Offers Affordable Summer School Program to Local Students Wanting to Replace Their Pass/Fail Course Credit

Press Releases Cal Coast Academy Press Release

Cal Coast Academy offers San Diego students a cost-effective alternative to Pass/Fail credit.

Carmel Valley, CA, May 03, 2020 --(



Cal Coast Academy, a Carmel Valley based college preparatory private school recognizes the unfair disadvantage that the new grading system will have on students. “Earning high marks helps distinguish students for jobs, scholarships and higher education,” said Cal Coast Academy’s Founder and Principal Ms. Jan Dunning. “Some students may need to obtain a certain GPA to be able to apply for financial aid and/or academic scholarships.”



The school has announced that they will be offering customized summer school classes at a deeply discounted price to any San Diego student wanting to replace their pass/fail mark with a traditional letter grade.



“We will continue to offer affordable synchronous distance instruction and learning to students throughout the summer months,” says Dunning, “We are prepared to do all we can to help our local students and community thrive during this uncertain time.”



