Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Housing Heroes

Through the Housing Heroes Marketing Campaign, the Y Bring Awareness to COVID-19 Support.

Elizabeth, NJ, May 05, 2020 --(



The YMCA #HousingHeroes campaign celebrates those who provide essential housing and social services programs and property management for over 300 individuals, families and veterans each day, including emergency shelter for the most vulnerable homeless population during this global health crisis. Shared on social media, various other mediums and The Gateway Family YMCA website at www.tgfymca.org/housing-heroes the YMCA and local community participants join together to say “Thank You” publicly to these dedicated staff members at this time.



“The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community since 1900, and during this global pandemic, has increased resources in order to continue to provide essential housing and social services to those in need,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “With an increased need for emergency shelter, The Gateway Family YMCA, in coordination with the County of Union, City of Elizabeth and City of Plainfield, has targeted its focus to ensure the 24-hour housing services remain fully operational with the strongest precautions as directed by local, state and federal government and health officials, in order to protect residents and staff at this time.”



“Our commitment to the community remains strong. Our #HousingHeroes work tirelessly to ensure that every resident in our eight emergency, transitional and supportive housing programs continue to receive the support and assistance they need, which is much greater at this time,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “Our #HousingHeroes have gone above and beyond to ensure every resident is supported.”



“We made a decision to publicly thank our #HousingHeroes and to bring awareness to the work of the YMCA in housing and social services during this global pandemic,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership and Development Officer. “Many think of the Y as a place to regain wellness, attend summer camp, or learn to swim. And, while The Gateway Family YMCA does provide traditional programs, we also provide community-based chronic disease education and management programs, WISE Adult Social Day Services and caregiver support programs, as well as housing and social services in the local communities we serve.”



In response to the increased costs for food, supplies, cleaning and staffing, The Gateway Family YMCA is accepting donations to support their housing programs at www.tgfymca.org.



“Our Y could never make the impact we have if it wasn’t for our staff team. Celebrating our #HousingHeroes is one small step to providing the sincere thank you they deserve,” added Rodger D. Koerber, Vice President of Operations. “We are especially proud of our staff team and their response at this time of great need and increased responsibility.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.



For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Residential Programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-355-9622. If you are in need of emergency housing, please contact NJ 2-1-1. Elizabeth, NJ, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to the supportive work and tireless dedicated of YMCA Residential Housing Staff members during this current global pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA shared a marketing campaign, #HousingHeroes providing photos, stories and celebrations of the YMCA staff members who support residential housing programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield, NJ 24-hours a day.The YMCA #HousingHeroes campaign celebrates those who provide essential housing and social services programs and property management for over 300 individuals, families and veterans each day, including emergency shelter for the most vulnerable homeless population during this global health crisis. Shared on social media, various other mediums and The Gateway Family YMCA website at www.tgfymca.org/housing-heroes the YMCA and local community participants join together to say “Thank You” publicly to these dedicated staff members at this time.“The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community since 1900, and during this global pandemic, has increased resources in order to continue to provide essential housing and social services to those in need,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “With an increased need for emergency shelter, The Gateway Family YMCA, in coordination with the County of Union, City of Elizabeth and City of Plainfield, has targeted its focus to ensure the 24-hour housing services remain fully operational with the strongest precautions as directed by local, state and federal government and health officials, in order to protect residents and staff at this time.”“Our commitment to the community remains strong. Our #HousingHeroes work tirelessly to ensure that every resident in our eight emergency, transitional and supportive housing programs continue to receive the support and assistance they need, which is much greater at this time,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “Our #HousingHeroes have gone above and beyond to ensure every resident is supported.”“We made a decision to publicly thank our #HousingHeroes and to bring awareness to the work of the YMCA in housing and social services during this global pandemic,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership and Development Officer. “Many think of the Y as a place to regain wellness, attend summer camp, or learn to swim. And, while The Gateway Family YMCA does provide traditional programs, we also provide community-based chronic disease education and management programs, WISE Adult Social Day Services and caregiver support programs, as well as housing and social services in the local communities we serve.”In response to the increased costs for food, supplies, cleaning and staffing, The Gateway Family YMCA is accepting donations to support their housing programs at www.tgfymca.org.“Our Y could never make the impact we have if it wasn’t for our staff team. Celebrating our #HousingHeroes is one small step to providing the sincere thank you they deserve,” added Rodger D. Koerber, Vice President of Operations. “We are especially proud of our staff team and their response at this time of great need and increased responsibility.”The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Residential Programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-355-9622. If you are in need of emergency housing, please contact NJ 2-1-1. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend