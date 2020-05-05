Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

The Gateway Family YMCA Focuses on Housing Residents During Global Pandemic

YMCA Provides Essential Housing and Social Services Programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield.

“The Gateway Family YMCA has a history of responding to the needs of our local community. For over 119 years, we have provided residential housing services for those in need.” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our commitment to the community remains strong, as we understand the vital need for shelter of those who remain homeless during this worldwide health crisis. This is what we do every day and we intend to continue to support our vulnerable population 24 hours a day through this uncertain time, following official recommendations. If you are in need of emergency housing, please contact NJ 2-1-1.”



“The work we are doing makes such a difference in the lives of those we serve every day. Each evening, we host approximately 300 individuals who call the YMCA home,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “At this time, our focus is on the health and safety of our current housing residents and staff members in all facilities, including those who may join us because of a current need.” In response to the increased costs for food, supplies, cleaning and staffing, The Gateway Family YMCA is accepting donations to support their housing programs at www.tgfymca.org.



In the City of Elizabeth, The Gateway Family YMCA provides six emergency, transitional and supportive housing programs, housed within multiple residence facilities operated by the Y. These programs include a men’s dormitory, women’s dormitory, Madison House, Project Sustain, Step-Up Transitional housing and low cost, affordable housing for individuals and families. The Y provides emergency, transitional, supportive and permanent affordable housing opportunities along with wraparound social services focusing on employment preparation, life skills and case management.



In the City of Plainfield, The Gateway Family YMCA provides the Dudley House Veterans Transitional Housing program. The Dudley House is designed as a residential housing program with supportive wrap around social services programs specifically to address the unique needs of resident veterans.



Throughout the local community, The Gateway Family YMCA provides a Supportive Housing Program to assist disabled, homeless individuals and families in the transition from homelessness to permanent housing; providing the participants with apartments in the community along with additional services.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



