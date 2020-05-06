The Gateway Family YMCA Housing Residents Provided Meal Donations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Freeholder Sergio Granados and Mayor J. Christian Bollwage Organize Meal Donations for YMCA Housing Programs.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for the donation of meals to support the families in need, including the homeless population, within our YMCA residential programs,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our sincere thanks to Freeholder Sergio Granados and Mayor J. Christian Bollwage for their support of our YMCA and the families we serve at this time. These meals are truly essential to support our families and community.”



“As a Freeholder, I am very fortunate to work with organizations like The Gateway Family YMCA, who understand the needs of our community at this unprecedented time and have the capacity to assist us in this initiative,” said Freeholder Sergio Granados. “This has been a team effort among the City of Elizabeth and the County of Union, alongside our dedicated partners World Central Kitchen and the International Rescue Committee and I would like to thank each of them for their daily contributions. It is times like these where we need to come together to help each other and this program is a true testament to that.”



The Gateway Family YMCA provides housing and social services for over 300 individuals, families and veterans each evening through six emergency, transitional and supportive residential housing programs in Elizabeth and The Dudley House Veterans Transitional Housing program in Plainfield, NJ.



“In times of uncertainty, where families are all struggling to keep up with their bills or housing costs – wondering where they will get their next meal from should not be a worry,” said Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. “I would like to thank our partners for making this program possible and organizations like the Y, who are coordinating with us to distribute meals to their community. It takes a village, but we are in this together and we will always put the well-being of our residents first.”



“Our dedicated partners assist the Y in supporting our community. We are truly grateful for their ongoing support and dedication to The Gateway Family YMCA and the communities we serve,” stated James Masterson, President, Board of Directors.



With an increased need for emergency shelter, The Gateway Family YMCA has targeted its focus to ensure the 24 hour housing services remain fully operational with the strongest precautions as directed by local, state and federal government and health officials, in order to protect residents and staff at this time.



“In response to the increased costs for food, supplies, cleaning and staffing, The Gateway Family YMCA is accepting donations to support our housing programs at www.tgfymca.org,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.



