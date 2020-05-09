The Gateway Family YMCA Needs Community Support for COVID-19 Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

YMCA Provides Essential Housing and Social Services Programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield.

Elizabeth, NJ, May 09, 2020 --(



“During this global pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA continues to provide service to the local community, and those who need us most in our current programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield,” stated James Masterson, President, Board of Directors, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Dudley House Veterans Transitional Housing program in Plainfield continues to support veteran residents, many of whom are in the most vulnerable category of this health crisis. It is imperative that we continue to serve our residents and those in need to and support their health and safety”



The Gateway Family YMCA provides emergency, transitional, supportive and permanent affordable housing opportunities along with wraparound social services focusing on employment preparation, life skills and case management. With an increased need for emergency shelter, the Y is focused on ensuring the 24 hour housing services remain fully operational with the strongest precautions as directed by local, state and federal health and government agencies, in order to protect the health and safety of housing program residents and Y staff.



“This is an unprecedented time in our nations history, with everyone facing uncertainty as we move through this global pandemic. Children, Families and Seniors are afraid to leave their homes, social distancing and isolation are have become the new normal, and everyone is concerned for the health of their loved ones. We understand this is a confusing and stressful time for all,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Imagine what it must be like to find yourself homeless at this time. That is where we step in and provide help and support. For those in need of emergency housing and services, please contact NJ 2-1-1.”



For over 119 years, The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community, providing 24-hour housing and social services for over 300 individuals, families and veterans each evening, in Elizabeth and Plainfield. As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA is supporting additional costs at a time where revenue generating programs are temporarily closed. There is an additional need for shelter, food and supplies as the crisis continues and more individuals and families are affected.



“As you can imagine, the community need is great at this time. Our housing and social services programs are the critical link for those in the community,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “As a nonprofit community organization, we exist to meet the needs of the local community, and as those needs grow, so does our need for community donations. We need your help to Support Our Y as we Support Our Community.”



“The Gateway Family YMCA offers housing and social services programs to support individuals and families in need of a safe environment with opportunities to restructure their lives. At this time we are focused on individual basic needs such as shelter, food and health support,” stated Theresa McCoy, Senior Director of Housing, The Gateway Family YMCA.



“Please consider a gift in support of our housing programs,” added Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership & Development Officer. “Together, we will get through this.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



