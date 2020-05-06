Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: The Gateway Family YMCA Invites Community to Virtual Fitness Challenge

YMCAs Across the Country Gather Together Virtually in Fitness Challenge.

Union, NJ, May 06, 2020 --(



Stay Health-Y 600 is a 30-day fitness challenge available at www.tgfymca.org/fitness-challenge/ The Gateway Family YMCA fitness challenge participants compete with other Y members from across the nation to complete 600 activity minutes. Included in the challenge is a free fitness tracker to record activities and healthy meals. There is also a Facebook group exclusive to the challenge to provide additional motivation and inter-YMCA sharing.



“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we are here for our members and the local community,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our commitment to the community during this time includes our 24-hour housing and social services programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield, as well as our virtual wellness opportunities, including this fitness challenge. With the fitness challenge, our hope is to include more members of the community with the goal of remaining healthy and connected.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is offering virtual wellness opportunities through their website, www.tgfymca.org and many are open to the community. These include links to online YMCA programs, wellness programs and resources for families, adults and seniors. Select YMCA programs continue to be offered virtually for current registrants, including Healthy Weight and Your Child and the YMCA Weight Loss Program, as well as additional chronic disease programming.



Additionally, Y staff remains connected and supportive to members and the community. The WISE Adult Social Day Services Director is also providing a daily update email for caregiver support. Child Care and School Age Child Care Directors have provided at-home curriculum materials and resources for their parents and the Y remains connected through email, social media and the website.



“Many of our Active Older Adult members visit the Y each day and we are their main source of socialization,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “At this time, we all remain home in self-isolation and we are intentionally reaching out and connecting with our members and community.”



To sign up for The Gateway Family YMCA general informational emails to the community, visit www.tgfymca.org and choose Newsletter Signup on the bottom right of the page. Information will be provided on upcoming events, activities and resources.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.



For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or the Stay Health-Y 600 Fitness Challenge, visit www.tgfymca.org. Union, NJ, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As self-isolation becomes the new normal across the country, The Gateway Family YMCA invites the local community to join the Stay Health-Y 600 Fitness Challenge, hosted by the YMCA of Central Ohio and shared with YMCAs throughout the United States.Stay Health-Y 600 is a 30-day fitness challenge available at www.tgfymca.org/fitness-challenge/ The Gateway Family YMCA fitness challenge participants compete with other Y members from across the nation to complete 600 activity minutes. Included in the challenge is a free fitness tracker to record activities and healthy meals. There is also a Facebook group exclusive to the challenge to provide additional motivation and inter-YMCA sharing.“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we are here for our members and the local community,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our commitment to the community during this time includes our 24-hour housing and social services programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield, as well as our virtual wellness opportunities, including this fitness challenge. With the fitness challenge, our hope is to include more members of the community with the goal of remaining healthy and connected.”The Gateway Family YMCA is offering virtual wellness opportunities through their website, www.tgfymca.org and many are open to the community. These include links to online YMCA programs, wellness programs and resources for families, adults and seniors. Select YMCA programs continue to be offered virtually for current registrants, including Healthy Weight and Your Child and the YMCA Weight Loss Program, as well as additional chronic disease programming.Additionally, Y staff remains connected and supportive to members and the community. The WISE Adult Social Day Services Director is also providing a daily update email for caregiver support. Child Care and School Age Child Care Directors have provided at-home curriculum materials and resources for their parents and the Y remains connected through email, social media and the website.“Many of our Active Older Adult members visit the Y each day and we are their main source of socialization,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “At this time, we all remain home in self-isolation and we are intentionally reaching out and connecting with our members and community.”To sign up for The Gateway Family YMCA general informational emails to the community, visit www.tgfymca.org and choose Newsletter Signup on the bottom right of the page. Information will be provided on upcoming events, activities and resources.The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or the Stay Health-Y 600 Fitness Challenge, visit www.tgfymca.org. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend