Golden Quill Press Offering Free Consultation to Anyone Quarantined

For any questions or to arrange for your free consultation email info@goldenquillpess.com Troutville, VA, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- F. Barish-Stern, author, editor and publisher for Golden Quill Press for over 22 years is quarantined along with everyone else and has decided to offer free no obligation Consultations to anyone who is interested in writing during this time of "shelter in place."Actually for everyone who has ever said , "I want to write a book," this is the perfect time. But what if you never thought about writing.We are living in extraordinary times; times that are making history and times that we hope, will not come again soon, so what better time to write down your feelings. It's a great therapeutic tool; one that can relieve some of the stress, but also a way to leave a message for future generations and record these unbelievable events that may one day sound like a science fiction story.For any questions or to arrange for your free consultation email info@goldenquillpess.com