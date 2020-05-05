PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Golden Quill Press

Press Release

Receive press releases from Golden Quill Press: By Email RSS Feeds:

Golden Quill Press Offering Free Consultation to Anyone Quarantined


During this quarantine teens and others are living through history. What better time to express your feelings in writing. Whether it is that book you always wanted to write or just to better understand what we are going through...or to leave a message; writing can be very therapeutic.

Troutville, VA, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- F. Barish-Stern, author, editor and publisher for Golden Quill Press for over 22 years is quarantined along with everyone else and has decided to offer free no obligation Consultations to anyone who is interested in writing during this time of "shelter in place."

Actually for everyone who has ever said , "I want to write a book," this is the perfect time. But what if you never thought about writing.

We are living in extraordinary times; times that are making history and times that we hope, will not come again soon, so what better time to write down your feelings. It's a great therapeutic tool; one that can relieve some of the stress, but also a way to leave a message for future generations and record these unbelievable events that may one day sound like a science fiction story.

For any questions or to arrange for your free consultation email info@goldenquillpess.com
Contact Information
Golden Quill Press
Francine Bray
540-591-9021
Contact
www.goldenquillpress.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Golden Quill Press
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help