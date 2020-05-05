GiftWaley Goes Social Media Way Before Its Launch

Press Releases GiftWaley Press Release

With the current situation of lockdown in place, GiftWaley is very actively increasing its reach and connecting with the like-minded audience over social media platforms with creative video and image content.

Bengaluru, India, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Holding its initial planned launch in April 2020, GiftWaley is now focusing to build a strong presence in all major social handles and create brand awareness organically through Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram page.

Multiple brands now when the business is inactive are largely keeping their brand engaged over the social media platforms by both video and pictorial content. Sharing content on social media is not only helping the brands to engage with the followers but also to stay connected with their customers.

"A strong presence across social media platforms will be an adding advantage for us before we launch operations " -GiftWaley.com

The online gifting brand GiftWaley, which specializes in niche consumer gift brands and products is all set to launch its operations very shortly in Bangalore. Gifting your special ones will be easy with GiftWaley and with its wide range of categories, one will be able to find gifts for every occasion and relation on this platform.

Contact Information
GiftWaley
Bhupesh Jain
91 9500006938
www.giftwaley.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/giftwaley

Bhupesh Jain

91 9500006938



www.giftwaley.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/giftwaley



