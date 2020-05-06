Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ocasta Press Release

Medical Schools Council & Ocasta Launch CAPSULE App to Help All UK Medical Schools Adapt to Remote Teaching

Brighton, United Kingdom, May 06, 2020



Starting today, remote teaching becomes easier for all UK medical schools, as CAPSULE is rolled out to 25,000 future doctors.



Ocasta is making CAPSULE, their unique learning app available to all UK medical schools for free, complete with 670 real-world medical scenarios to help students continue their education and become better doctors.



Since the emergence of COVID-19, medical schools worldwide have had to quickly adapt to new ways of working, as lectures move online and hands-on training is limited during the pandemic.



This has been made possible thanks to the partnership between the content owners and learning technologists at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS), and sponsorship from the Medical Schools Council (MSC).



“CAPSULE's case-based learning helps students prepare to be better doctors, created in partnership with BSMS,” says Ben Collier, Product Director at Ocasta. “We’ve been able to adapt quickly through guidance and collaboration between the Medical Schools Council and quick action from the medical schools themselves.”



CAPSULE is unique because:

● Case-based training gives real-world medical examples, which helps teach students the behaviours they need when they become doctors - the investigation, diagnosis, and management of health issues.

● With over 670 cases, containing 3,500 questions, the content in CAPSULE has been built up by BSMS over the past 12 years.

● Senior NHS consultants and clinicians from all specialities have a rolling process of core review, case editing and selective case additions. The content has also been recently reviewed by experts in medical education from across UK medical schools.



On the development of CAPSULE, Tim Vincent, Learning Technologist at BSMS said "We wanted to give students the opportunity and convenience to study anytime and anywhere, fitting into students’ digital habits and current preferred choice of device."



Dr Katie Petty-Saphon, Chief Executive of the Medical Schools Council said of the partnership, “Utilising technology not only allows the essential learning of our future doctors to continue but it provides opportunities for innovation and will undoubtedly transform traditional methods of education. We look forward to working with Ocasta to help support medical schools in this process.”



86% of UK medical schools have already signed up, with more than 25,000 students able to continue their learning and become better doctors with free access to CAPSULE.



CAPSULE is available via apps and the web, starting today, for free through to March 2021. For more information on CAPSULE, visit https://ocasta.com/work/capsule.



CAPSULE is powered by Ocasta's knowledge platform, Oplift, used by customers including Next, Tesco and Virgin Media to boost the knowledge in their workforce.



About the partnership:

Ocasta

Ocasta is an employee-focused technology agency on a mission to transform how people work. Boosting knowledge, compliance and performance with employee apps, tech and tools. Ocasta has helped the likes of Next, Virgin Media, Argos, JISC, The IPA and Vodafone transform the performance in their organisations.

https://ocasta.com/



Brighton and Sussex Medical School

Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) is an equal partnership between the Universities of Sussex and Brighton together with NHS organisations throughout the South East region. Achieving a 96% satisfaction rate in the national student survey.



https://www.bsms.ac.uk/



Medical Schools Council

The Medical Schools Council is the representative body for UK medical schools. It provides a forum for medical schools to provide expert opinion on areas of medical education and research.



