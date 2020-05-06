Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Over $3,000 to Local Nonprofit

Maplewood, MO, May 06, 2020 --(



“We’re open for business in Maplewood so it’s our goal to continue partnering with nonprofits and charities who need crucial funding,” said Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co.



This donation, made through Saint Louis Closet Co.’s giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, comes from a percentage of gross sales made throughout March. The previous recipient, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, received $3,467 from a percentage of gross sales made throughout February.



Each month, a new charity is being selected for this dynamic effort. May’s selection is Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Maplewood, MO, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is proving that giving back is still a main priority to their company through a donation of $3,144 to Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL). The nonprofit plans for the funds to be used on the life-changing programs and resources they provide.“We’re open for business in Maplewood so it’s our goal to continue partnering with nonprofits and charities who need crucial funding,” said Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co.This donation, made through Saint Louis Closet Co.’s giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, comes from a percentage of gross sales made throughout March. The previous recipient, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, received $3,467 from a percentage of gross sales made throughout February.Each month, a new charity is being selected for this dynamic effort. May’s selection is Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.