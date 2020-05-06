Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Qubit Labs Press Release

Receive press releases from Qubit Labs: By Email RSS Feeds: Ukrainian IT Outsourcing Market Landscape During COVID-19 by Qubit-Labs

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 06, 2020 --(



Qubit Labs helps companies all over the world build offshore software developer teams and sets examples of easy and cost-efficient outsourcing models for businesses of any kind. They closely follow the industry trends and help businesses navigate the IT outsourcing world.



In this 2020 report you will find answers to questions such as: Why outsource IT to Ukraine in general? How has the Coronavirus outbreak affected businesses in Ukraine and the talent movement trajectory? What are the recent market developments and how will they affect the employment market? And, What to expect in the post-corona business environment? The report provides an overview of multiple reasons for Ukraine to become one of the major IT outsourcing hubs in recent years and delves into the current market trends invoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global quarantine.



Qubit Labs analyses the tendencies of overconsumption by those stuck in lockdown and what businesses thrive off that shift, inspects the surge in cost optimizing, both from the business and employee POVs, and breaks down a DOU survey on how the quarantine has affected the employment and salary rates in Ukraine.



“Global economy is going through a unique and unpredictable phase where a general and more predicted economic slump is catalyzed by an external force of a dangerous pandemic, so the world is adapting and coping on the spot and partially in the dark. The IT industry has become absolutely essential to most aspects of life in the developed world, so it’s only natural that it will see the immediate effect of the crisis. However, this is the industry with some of the highest levels of adaptability, so it is safe to say that IT and software engineering will come out stronger for it on the other side. Some companies will not only survive, but will thrive in the new market realities.”



The other side of the “Ukrainian IT Outsourcing Market Landscape” report is a look at why Ukraine is one of the best places to outsource software engineers and what the pandemic dynamics have done to make that statement even more relevant. Qubit explores the different faces of cutting costs and the large talent inflow on the market of IT professionals.



The report sheds some light on current developments and provides a rather optimistic forecast for the future of the sector as well as for the industry at large. Qubit Labs experts draw conclusions and point at examples of businesses the community should study, follow and learn from in these strange times of financial crisis and employment madness. Kyiv, Ukraine, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Qubit Labs recently released a concise and straight-to-the-point report on the effects of COVID-19 outbreak and its consequences on the Ukrainian IT outsourcing market landscape, summarizing the developments so far and making cautious forecasts for the industry. The report also gives a solid insight on why it is, in fact, the best time to outsource your software development to Ukraine right now in the light of the global situation.Qubit Labs helps companies all over the world build offshore software developer teams and sets examples of easy and cost-efficient outsourcing models for businesses of any kind. They closely follow the industry trends and help businesses navigate the IT outsourcing world.In this 2020 report you will find answers to questions such as: Why outsource IT to Ukraine in general? How has the Coronavirus outbreak affected businesses in Ukraine and the talent movement trajectory? What are the recent market developments and how will they affect the employment market? And, What to expect in the post-corona business environment? The report provides an overview of multiple reasons for Ukraine to become one of the major IT outsourcing hubs in recent years and delves into the current market trends invoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global quarantine.Qubit Labs analyses the tendencies of overconsumption by those stuck in lockdown and what businesses thrive off that shift, inspects the surge in cost optimizing, both from the business and employee POVs, and breaks down a DOU survey on how the quarantine has affected the employment and salary rates in Ukraine.“Global economy is going through a unique and unpredictable phase where a general and more predicted economic slump is catalyzed by an external force of a dangerous pandemic, so the world is adapting and coping on the spot and partially in the dark. The IT industry has become absolutely essential to most aspects of life in the developed world, so it’s only natural that it will see the immediate effect of the crisis. However, this is the industry with some of the highest levels of adaptability, so it is safe to say that IT and software engineering will come out stronger for it on the other side. Some companies will not only survive, but will thrive in the new market realities.”The other side of the “Ukrainian IT Outsourcing Market Landscape” report is a look at why Ukraine is one of the best places to outsource software engineers and what the pandemic dynamics have done to make that statement even more relevant. Qubit explores the different faces of cutting costs and the large talent inflow on the market of IT professionals.The report sheds some light on current developments and provides a rather optimistic forecast for the future of the sector as well as for the industry at large. Qubit Labs experts draw conclusions and point at examples of businesses the community should study, follow and learn from in these strange times of financial crisis and employment madness. Contact Information https://qubit-labs.com/blog/

Valery Malecha

+380668625022



https://qubit-labs.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Qubit Labs Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend